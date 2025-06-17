Fort Cavazos Officially Redesignated As Fort Hood 

Fort Hood is back, soon after the Trump administration vowed to restore military bases which had name changes under the Biden administration due to Confederate linkages.

What was briefly formerly called Fort Cavazos has been officially renamed Fort Hood, and even the gate signs have been quickly changed and updated.

source: https://www.kcentv.com

Unlike its previous Confederate association, the new Fort Hood honors Col. Robert B. Hood, a World War I hero awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for bravery in battle, and not the Confederate General John Bell Hood.

The Army is fast updating digital platforms and physical signage to reflect the large Killeen Army base in the heart of Texas reverting back to Ft. Hood. An official renaming ceremony will follow.

There's a bit of twist behind the renaming which gets around WW2 era law preventing the US government ever issuing new names to bases inspired by Confederate soldiers, hence the 'new' Ft. Hood honoring Col. Robert B. Hood.

This is certainly a creative way to bring the name back, and the same was done for iconic Fort Bragg back in February.

That was when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced he signed the order restoring the name of the storied special operations forces base in North Carolina back to Fort Bragg. Hegseth had announced: "That’s right. Bragg is back!"

And just like that... "The Great Place" is named Fort Hood in our system again.



(This post is not meant as a political post - and aggressive comments will not be tolerated) pic.twitter.com/yvJ6PN87BM — Josh Johns (@JoshJohnsWx) June 17, 2025

The Biden administration had changed the name to Fort Liberty in 2023 as part of a national policy of ditching names for military bases named after Confederate leaders. Several other bases were impacted in the sweeping change.

And for people in central Texas who still had not gotten used to saying or referencing Fort Cavazos - a bit of a mouth full - google maps can make sense again.

Fort Cavazos has been redesignated as Fort Hood to honor WWI hero Col. Robert B. Hood, an official renaming ceremony will be held at a later time. https://t.co/xqIYOsynJb — KCENNews (@6NewsCTX) June 17, 2025

Locals in and around Killeen, the city outside of which the sprawling base is located, really never stopped referencing 'Hood'. Even enlisted troops kept the old name in daily conversation, but with officers in official briefings expected to comply. Soldiers and civilians alike can now drop the confusion and revert back to the old days.