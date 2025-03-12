As Germany Debates Conscription, 'Gender Equality' Means Women Should Be Drafted To Fight (& Die) For Their Country

Via Remix News,

Waves of TikTok club-going Ukrainian women mowed down by first-person drones, arms missing, legs missing, battlefields littered by female corpses as far as the eye can see. In a “gender equal” world, this would be the brutal and terrifying reality on the ground in the Ukraine war. That is unfortunately the reality that men are facing every single day.

Historical grievances from women — less pay for the same work, even lacking the right to vote — pale in comparison to the issue of forced conscription, which dates back to our origins as a tribal species. Men mostly had no choice but to pick up a spear or gun when the call came, or face imprisonment, execution or even torture. On the battlefield, men died violent, horrifying deaths.

In fact, the issue of conscription, and the imbalance between the genders, is becoming increasingly relevant across the world. As women demand the benefits of equality, equal pay for instance, they mostly have no desire to experience the negatives of equality, especially when it comes to combat operations.

The issue is now being debated in the German press as the country grapples with potentially reintroducing conscription under the new CDU and SPD government.

Arguably, progressive and liberal Germany makes gender equality even more of an issue than mostly conservative Ukraine, so if conscription is instated in Germany once again, women should not only be drafted, but they should also be drafted in equal numbers for front-line combat positions.

Private Dajana Bartczewski, left, puts camouflage paint on the face of an unidentified male soldier during an exercise by German Bundeswehr soldiers from the “Generalfeldmarschall-Rommel-Kaserne” barracks in Augustdorf, western Germany, 200 kms (125 miles) northeast of Duesseldorf, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2001. It was the first time since the beginning of 2001 that female soldiers joined a military exercise in combat units and were permitted to handle weapons. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

One German commentator for Welt, a female writer, Marie-Luise Goldmann, would likely agree with this position, writing:

“One question is central to the discussions about the reintroduction of conscription: Should it also apply to women? In addition to pragmatic reasons, there are also moral ones. After all, sparing women is not fair. Anyone who talks about the reintroduction of conscription cannot – to paraphrase Max Horkheimer – remain silent about gender equality. After Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg suspended conscription in 2011 after 55 years, German politicians are now once again calling on the government to discuss the abolition of the principle of voluntary service. This is intended to counteract the shortage of personnel in the Bundeswehr in an increasingly uncertain world situation. But who should conscription apply to? Again only to men or now also to women? A simple majority in the Bundestag is enough to reinstate conscription under Article 12a. To make conscription compulsory for women, however, the Basic Law would have to be changed, which would require a two-thirds majority in the Bundestag and Bundesrat.”

Goldmann further notes that in Norway, women are already drafted, and in countries like Cuba, Bolivia and Eritrea, there is no distinction made between the sexes when it comes to compulsory military service. She ends her piece by writing, “Before women wait for men to voluntarily give up their privileges at some point, they could show them how to do it.”

However, even for those countries that draft women, it is questionable if gender equality truly exists in these nations. Even for the famously gender-equal Israeli army, women mostly get a free pass. The army there noted during the 2014 Gaza War that fewer than 4 percent of female soldiers were enlisted in combat positions, such as infantry or fighter pilots. Instead, almost all women were in “combat-support” positions. That is not to say that women in the IDF have not fought and died for their country, with over 500 dying since 1962. However, the gender ratio in terms of combat deaths is wildly skewed, with men far more likely to perish.

Goldmann should at least be commended for promoting real equality in Germany, but there are few other women lining up behind her. Even for those women who are against the war in Ukraine, most of them are also for equal pay, equal voting rights, and other forms of equality. If that is the case, then men must also demand equality on the battlefield.

EU Girl Bosses lead the charge (from the rear)

All of this is especially relevant as publications praise the war hawk “girl bosses” running a pro-war Ukrainian policy. The New York Post, for instance, in its article “ Meet the tough women leaders taking on Vladimir Putin,” features photos of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

The article even claims: “It’s striking, the large number of brave women who are leading the protests against Iran’s violent and vicious theocratic regime.”

Yes, these women are very “brave” calling for more war against Russia, using Ukrainian men no less, all from the comfort of their offices in Brussels, Berlin, and other safe European cities all hundreds, if not thousands of kilometers, from the front. Can these women even name the name of one private who lost their lives at the front?

The article further praises these brave ladies’ calls for more weapons to Ukraine. As for the German foreign minister, the Post writes: “Now Baerbock leads the charge to supply Ukrainians with the means of self-defense. She has been calling for heavier weapons since early spring. She stands as the first prominent German politician to admit Germany has been flat-out wrong on Russia.”

Notably, Baerbock will never pick up a weapon herself, nor will any of these other women. Even more absurd is the fact that none of these EU “girl bosses” are even Ukrainian, just more foreigners leading Ukraine, a country experiencing the worst demographic disaster in the entire world, to further misery.

Meanwhile, Gallup Research shows that a majority of Ukrainians want a negotiated peace that includes a willingness to lose territory.

Girl power, indeed.

The female war privilege has gotten only more extreme in the modern era

If anything, the female privilege that exempts them from war has gotten even more extreme and out of control, as the Ukraine conflict exemplifies. Not only were women in Ukraine exempted from conscription, but they were allowed to leave the country en masse. Many of these women who left were in no real direct danger, but they saw an opportunity for a new life in Western Europe. Not only are many dating on Tinder and settling in with new partners, but they are even participating in such exciting activities as creating “BDSM masks.”

The old model of the father, the brother, and the son, going off to war while the “womenfolk” remain faithfully behind to take care of “hearth and home” has been broken, raising the question of what the men are even fighting for anymore. As Remix News has reported extensively, Ukrainian men are not exactly enthusiastic about the war effort themselves, with videos of them being violently snatched off the streets and forced into combat flooding the web. These men have no choice.

Ultimately, if women are not going to want to serve at the front and do not want to be forced into conscription, then why should men accept equality for women in other spheres of life?

Most men and women view the idea of sitting in a trench enduring withering shelling, being hunted by FPV drones, or losing an eye or limbs to shrapnel, as a far worse fate than not being able to vote. There is no doubt that women have faced oppression and been deprived of rights in history, but all of it pales in comparison to the horrors of war men have been systematically forced to suffer for eons through mass conscription.

Now, women have the right to vote, and in fact, they can even vote for more war if they want to. That comes with responsibilities. Defending the nation, especially against an “evil and vile” threat such as Russia, requires a truly national effort, or so the EU elite tells us. If so, that means all hands on deck.

