At a moment the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on, and as Trump-led efforts to find peace have been frustrated - largely as Zelensky and his backers have balked at agreeing to any territorial compromise as the bases of a deal - Germany is busy transforming its military with an aim to boost Bundeswehr numbers and meet NATO targets.

That news dominated headlines last week, but added to this Bloomberg is newly reporting Tuesday that the troop expansion will coincide with a major tech and armament expansion, given lawmakers are expected to approve a record €52 billion (about $61 billion) in military procurement contracts next week.

This will mark the largest single-year investment in defense equipment in the country's history, underscoring Berlin's renewed push to modernize its armed forces amid the growing European standoff with Russia.

Source: Rheinmetall

As for 2025 numbers, prior approvals brought total defense commitments for this year to above €33 billion. So next year's could more than double, based on the new projected figures.

Much of the money is expected to flow to German defense manufacturers, including major firms like Heckler & Koch and Rheinmetall, both long well-known known for their advanced military equipment.

The new procurement package covers 73 major projects aimed at upgrading the Bundeswehr. Examples of key items slated for purchase include:

F-35 fighter jets: Advanced stealth aircraft essential for modern air operations.

Joint Strike Missiles: Precision munitions that significantly enhance Germany’s strike capabilities.

Aladin reconnaissance drones: Unmanned systems that will improve real-time surveillance and intelligence collection.

G95 assault rifles: Modern small arms intended to give soldiers more reliable, effective weaponry.

Air defense systems: Critical assets to safeguard German airspace from potential threats.

Armored vehicles: New platforms that boost troop protection and mobility in combat.

Additional small arms: A range of weapons to better equip personnel for varied missions.

German defense minister Boris Pistorius recently told Germans there was "no cause for concern...no reason for fear...The more capable of deterrence and defense our armed forces are, through armament through training and through personnel, the less likely it is that we will become a party to a conflict at all."

Pistorius and Chancellor Friedrich Merz have set a goal for having Europe's largest military and to be "war-ready" by 2029. Doing its part to promote German militarism, the Wall Street Journal's cited unnamed "military analysts [who] think Russia may be able and willing to attack NATO" by that year.