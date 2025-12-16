Hegseth Planning Massive Overhaul Of US Commands, Fewer Generals, Smaller Presence In Europe

More major Pentagon reshuffling is coming down the line, driven by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, but this time it's being reported this will involve far more than just staffing and personnel changes - it will impact the entire US global command and headquarters structure.

Washington Post reports this week that the Pentagon is drafting a sweeping overhaul of American military command structures that would downgrade several major headquarters and reshape the balance of influence among senior generals.

via Associated Press

The plan is reportedly being driven in large part by Hegseth’s pledge to "break the status quo" and reduce the number of four-star generals across the armed forces, sources quoted in WaPo say. He's also long been talking about purging the 'woke agenda' from within military ranks.

The restructuring would diminish the standing of US Central Command, US European Command, and US Africa Command by bringing these theatres under a newly created entity called US International Command.

Also of note will be the creation of an "Americom," according to the report. Currently it is US Southern Command and US Northern Command which are responsible for military operations across the Western Hemisphere, but now these will be placed under the US Americas Command.

"To ensure that America remains the world's strongest, richest, most powerful, and most successful country for decades to come, our country needs a coherent, focused strategy for how we interact with the world … The US must be preeminent in the Western Hemisphere as a condition of our security and prosperity," the strategy says, based on the report.

According to another interesting note in the WaPo report:

"Pentagon officials also discussed creating a US Arctic Command that would report to Americom, but that idea appears to have been abandoned."

This comes on the heels of the recently published new National Security Strategy issued by the White House.

Within the 33-page national security document is the laying out of a "Trump Corollary" to the Monroe Doctrine: "The United States must be preeminent in the Western Hemisphere as a condition of our security and prosperity — a condition that allows us to assert ourselves confidently where and when we need to in the region," the document states.

"The terms of our alliances, and the terms upon which we provide any kind of aid, must be contingent on winding down adversarial outside influence — from control of military installations, ports, and key infrastructure to the purchase of strategic assets broadly defined," it adds.

One thing the potential revamping of conventional global command sectors does is to provide a more centralized structure under Pentagon top leadership, and it seems this is what Hegseth is aiming for.