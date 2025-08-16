Watch: Hellfire Missile Launcher Hidden Inside Civilian Box Truck

Concealing missile and rocket artillery launchers, or even swarms of kamikaze drones, inside civilian-style trucks and shipping containers fits directly into next-generation warfare, especially under the umbrella of deception and the ability to distribute lethality in plain sight.

The latest setup to pique our interest is a truck-mounted launch system for AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, developed by the 209th Arsenal, a production facility within Taiwan's Armaments Bureau under the Ministry of National Defense.

According to military blog The War Zone, the twin-rail Hellfire launcher inside the bed of a box truck has a roof-mounted sensor mast that carries a small radar and an electro-optical/infrared sensor turret. The system can fire laser-guided Hellfires and radar-guided AGM-114L Longbows.

Video of the box truck with missiles in the rear first appeared on the Military News Agency's YouTube page on Thursday, in a short feature from Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense showcasing the latest military technology.

TWZ noted, "Missile and rocket artillery launchers hidden in plain sight inside civilian-style trucks, as well as unassuming shipping containers, have become something of a trend globally in recent years. China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and even the United States have all been developing and/or fielding systems that fall into these categories," adding, "Terrorists and other non-state actors have also employed improvised concealed launch systems over the years."

Which brings us to the other side of the world, where Ukraine recently launched a brazen drone swarm attack deep inside Russia using shipping containers packed with armed drones. These containers were hidden in plain sight, allowing the drones, armed with mini warheads, to penetrate far into Russian territory and strike Moscow's fleet of long-range bombers, damaging several.

We found a warehouse where containers with drones were collected.



Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk tract 28A. It was rented for 350,000 rubles. That's why the truck in the Amur region had Chelyabinsk license plates - they were leaving from there. pic.twitter.com/rf5DJy8RDa — Elizaveta Igorevna 🇷🇺 🇷🇺 (@ElisaIgorevna) June 1, 2025

Ukraine just mounted an attack that marks a turning point in the history of warfare



Hundreds of drones were pre-deployed and then struck 40+ aircraft 1000+ km inside of Russia



>$1B in damage by <$1m of drones



Critical infra is no longer safepic.twitter.com/qaPS3oKD1Y — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) June 1, 2025

The bigger picture here is that militaries are disguising weapon systems as ordinary vehicles, shipping containers, and likely other in-plain-sight platforms that can bypass traditional countermeasures. This points to a very dangerous world ahead of the 2030s, one we would characterize as a high-threat environment.