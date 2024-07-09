Images Show Iranian Warship Capsized At Port 

Images posted on X show the Iranian Navy's "Sahand" destroyer capsized at Bandar Abbas, a coastal city in the Strait of Hormuz. This is an embarrassment for Tehran as tensions in the Middle East remain elevated.

IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News agency reported the 315-foot frigate capsized and sank during repairs at a port on Sunday. The cause was likely due to water infiltration into the ship's ballast tanks.

"As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately... the vessel is being returned to balance quickly," the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a statement from the country's navy.

Images of Sahand were posted on X.

BREAKING 🚨



The Iranian warship Sahand has mysteriously capsized at the port of Bandar Abbas, according to ISNA reports. pic.twitter.com/VY0MRxP4pS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 7, 2024

"The frigate recently led a flotilla of Iranian vessels deployed to the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden amid attacks by Iran-backed Houthis on commercial ships in the region," Iran International said, adding, "This is the third incident of an Iranian warship sinking in the past six years."

Here's what X users are saying about the incident:

This kind of capsizing in deeper water is called Sinking. Nothing mysteriously capsizes in port unless there is an explosion that makes a hole or someone creates an access for water to flood and the ship “sinks” by rolling over. This ship was sunk, deliberately or otherwise. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) July 7, 2024

Mossad dolphins — Bonbon (@bondil2023) July 7, 2024

Only launched in 2018. Most advanced ship in Iranian navy. Huge loss if true. https://t.co/ZgEQRSghMq — JPB Liberty (@JpbLiberty) July 7, 2024

Very mysterious. Who could possibly be responsible I wonder 🤔 — KirbyMorgan (@Jk754356883) July 7, 2024