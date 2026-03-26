Iranian TV Declares 'One Million' Soldiers Have Mobilized To Create 'Hell For American Forces'

The US-Israel war against Iran is nearly one month in, and amid the ongoing escalating threats and warnings Iran is touting that it is able to tap more than one million fighters for a potential ground confrontation with the United States, according to Tasnim News Agency citing a military source.

Some 7,000 additional US troops, mainly Marines and elite Army Airborne troops, are currently headed toward the region, amid speculation that President Trump will order a military operation to forcibly open the Strait of Hormuz, which could involve a high risk island campaign and effort to takeover Kharg Island oil export hub.

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Tasnim has described a surge in volunteerism which driving the buildup, with young Iranians seeking to join military formations - angry at Iranian cities coming under heavy US-Israeli bombardment.

The report, which has been picked up in Western media headlines, also cites a surge in requests from Iranian youth to the Basij, which is the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) domestic security force, and has stood accused of the large-scale killing of protesters last January.

According to some of the direct quotes presented from military sources in the report:

Iranian authorities claimed that the possibility of the US launching a ground offensive, prompted "a wave of enthusiasm" among the population to create what it calls a "historic hell for American forces". "The US wants to open the Strait of Hormuz with suicide and self-destructive tactics; that’s fine", the military source told Tasnim in response. "We are ready for both their suicide strategy to be executed and for the Strait to remain closed".

President Trump said this during a televised cabinet meeting on Thursday:

US President Donald Trump has said Iran is “begging to make a deal”, describing them as “lousy fighters but great negotiators”, while casting doubt on whether the two sides would be able to reach a deal. pic.twitter.com/3GGINOwduu — Al Jazeera Breaking News (@AJENews) March 26, 2026

At the moment, US CENTCOM has indicated some 40,000 to 50,000 American troops were already stationed in the region, but after over a dozen US Gulf bases came under Iranian missile attack, most have been moved to other, safer and more locations which are more removed.

Visualizing Iran's armed forces and military hierarchy...

International estimates have long put Iran's total active duty force at around 600,000 - with another few hundred-thousand in reserves. These significant figures, among a large population of over 90 million, do indeed suggest any potential American ground force could prove an utter disaster for the US, spelling quagmire for years to come. It is indeed very possible that Iran could draw on a million extra 'volunteers' during this state of war and existential survival for the nation.