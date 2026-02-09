Israel Spends By Far The Most Per Capita On Defense

Global military spending is often measured in massive national budgets, where the United States and China dominate the conversation.

But looking at defense spending on a per-person basis tells a very different story, one where smaller countries rise to the top.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks major countries by how much they spent on defense per citizen in 2024, revealing which nations invest the most in military power relative to their population - and how countries like the U.S. compare when spending is measured per person rather than in total dollars.

Data comes from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Why Israel Leads the World in Defense Spending Per Capita

Israel ranks first, spending nearly $5,000 per person on defense in 2024.

This figure reflects the country’s ongoing security challenges and mandatory military service.

Despite a total defense budget of $47 billion - small compared to global superpowers - the per-person cost is unmatched.

Below are the world’s 30 largest military spenders, ranked by defense spending per capita:

Rank Country Total Spend (2024) Per Capita 1 🇮🇱 Israel $47B $4,989 2 🇺🇸 U.S. $997B $2,895 3 🇸🇬 Singapore $15B $2,591 4 🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia $80B $2,386 5 🇳🇴 Norway $10B $1,880 6 🇺🇦 Ukraine $65B $1,728 7 🇩🇰 Denmark $10B $1,670 8 🇰🇼 Kuwait $8B $1,596 9 🇳🇱 Netherlands $23B $1,276 10 🇦🇺 Australia $34B $1,272 11 🇫🇮 Finland $7B $1,245 12 🇬🇧 United Kingdom $82B $1,186 13 🇸🇪 Sweden $12B $1,138 14 🇩🇪 Germany $88B $1,044 15 🇷🇺 Russia $149B $1,026 16 🇵🇱 Poland $38B $982 17 🇫🇷 France $65B $973 18 🇰🇷 South Korea $48B $919 19 🇨🇦 Canada $29B $742 20 🇹🇼 Taiwan $16B $708 21 🇮🇹 Italy $38B $639 22 🇪🇸 Spain $25B $514 23 🇩🇿 Algeria $22B $469 24 🇯🇵 Japan $55B $446 25 🇹🇷 Türkiye $25B $292 26 🇨🇴 Colombia $15B $287 27 🇨🇳 China $314B $221 28 🇲🇽 Mexico $17B $128 29 🇧🇷 Brazil $21B $99 30 🇮🇩 Indonesia $11B $39

Several smaller or wealthy nations rank near the top of the list. Singapore spends over $2,500 per person, driven by its strategic location and emphasis on technological superiority. Norway and Denmark also appear in the top 10, supported by high incomes and growing commitments to NATO.

How Major Powers Compare

The U.S. ranks second overall, with nearly $2,900 spent per person, reflecting both its enormous military budget and large population.

China, by contrast, ranks much lower at $221 per capita despite spending more than $300 billion in total.

Meanwhile, European powers like Germany, France, and the U.K. cluster in the middle of the ranking, balancing defense commitments with larger populations.

