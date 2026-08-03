Kamikaze Drone Slams Into Crowded Russian Black Sea Beach, Killing 3

The Russia-Ukraine war has dangerously spilled over into the Black Sea, with cargo ships, tankers, and oil and gas infrastructure being targeted by both sides. The sharp escalation in fighting across the region has also come at a cost to civilians.

Shocking video circulating on X Monday morning appears to show a Ukrainian suicide drone striking a crowded beach in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Gelendzhik.

Russian media outlet Interfax reports that three people were killed and more than a dozen injured "when a drone crashed in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik."

The outlet continued:

"A tragedy has occurred in Gelendzhik. Three people were killed in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka due to falling UAV debris, according to preliminary information. (...) Another 13 people, including children, were injured. They are receiving necessary medical care," Kondratyev wrote on his Max channel. He noted that the attack targeted civilian infrastructure. Emergency and special services are working at the drone wreckage sites.

Footage:

In Gelendzhik, Russia, a drone crashed directly onto a beach with tourists.



At least 3 people were killed and 13 others injured. pic.twitter.com/UAhg7uSBPH — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 3, 2026

Audio from the footage appears to capture Russian air-defense forces firing on the incoming drone moments before it struck the crowded beach. It remains unclear whether civilians were deliberately targeted or whether the drone was damaged by automatic fire, causing it to deviate from its intended flight path.