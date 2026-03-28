A Kid Just 3D-Printed A $97 MANPAD Rocket Launcher

A viral video circulating on X appears to show a young developer unveiling a 3D-printed proof-of-concept prototype of a shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile system, or MANPADS, built for less than $100.

According to the project page on GitHub, the five-minute video showcases a "proof-of-concept prototype of a low-cost rocket launcher and guided rocket system built using consumer electronics and 3D-printed components."

The project description says the system uses an onboard flight computer, inertial measurement hardware, and a sensor stack that includes GPS, compass, and barometric modules to determine orientation and transmit telemetry.

At the end of the video, the developer says the prototype was only made possible because "modern tools, additive manufacturing, consumer electronics, and rapid prototyping have shattered the old barriers that once confined advanced hardware to well-funded laboratories."

someone built a $96 3D-PRINTED MANPADS rocket that recalculates its mid-air trajectory using a $5 sensor and piano wire



its called Project Canard



it integrates with distributed camera nodes to triangulate airborne targets and update flight paths in real-time



it proves the… pic.twitter.com/WPz6ffUQzr — chiefofautism (@chiefofautism) March 15, 2026

He added, "This prototype explores what happens when these tools are pushed into defense, creating systems that are powerful, modular, and scalable in ways that were once impossible."

The big takeaway is that 3D printing and consumer electronics are turning weapons into scalable hardware. Together, they are making warfare cheaper, faster, more decentralized, and more accessible to civilians. This technology has already appeared on modern battlefields, from FPV drones in Ukraine equipped with shaped charges to low-cost Iranian drones.

Warfare has been permanently changed, as the hyper-development seen over the last four years in Ukraine and elsewhere has pulled 2030s-era war technology into the present.

Perhaps the kid has a future in working for some 'war unicorn' that produces low-cost war tech. That's certainly what the Department of War is searching for. He created a prototype MANPADS for $97. The Army currently pays $400,000 per unit.

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