L3Harris Teams Up With Joby To Develop Next-Gen Military Vertical Lift Aircraft

L3Harris Technologies has emerged as a standout in our "hemispheric defense" theme in recent months - and Wall Street has taken notice.

Goldman analysts rate the stock a "Buy." Now, the defense contractor is moving deeper into next-gen warfare, announcing a strategic partnership with air taxi startup Joby Aviation to co-develop the "next generation of vertical lift technology" for military applications.

L3Harris and Joby are developing a jet-powered turbine hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft for low-altitude missions that can be optionally piloted or flown fully autonomously.

The new VTOL military aircraft is expected to begin operational demonstrations during U.S. military exercises in 2026. The program reflects a broader push by the Department of Defense to accelerate vertical lift aircraft development and deployment after regulatory delays, including challenges related to Federal Aviation Administration oversight during the Biden-Harris regime years.

"The next generation of vertical lift technology enables long-range, crewed-uncrewed teaming for a range of missions," said Jon Rambeau, President, Integrated Mission Systems, L3Harris. "We share a vision with Joby to deliver urgently-required innovation by missionizing VTOL aircraft for defense applications."

Joby CEO JoeBen Bevirt stated, "We have worked closely with the Department of Defense over the past decade to give them a front row seat to the development of our dual-purpose technology, and we're now ready to demonstrate and deploy it. Our country depends on companies like ours moving at pace, and we have the team, the technology and the platform to do just that."

Since early March, we first pointed out the emergence of the Hemispheric Defense investment theme. This thesis centers on the DoD's evolving strategy to shore up U.S. military dominance heading into the dangerous 2030s of world fracturing deeper into a bi-polar state, with a renewed focus on securing the Western Hemisphere with regional force projection:

L3Harris....

. . .