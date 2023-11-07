Labor Shortage Hits US Coast Guard, Forces Reduction In Active Fleet Of Cutters 

As the Irasel-Hamas war rages on and threatens to erupt into a regional conflict across the Middle East, the US military faces problems meeting recruitment goals. The shortfall is on full display within the US Coast Guard, which lacks 3,500 service members, approximately 10% of its enlisted workforce, according to Forbes.

Vice Commandant Adm. Steven Poulin wrote in a statement that the service must readjust operations and "prioritize lifesaving missions, national security and protection of the Marine Transportation System" due to widespread staffing issues.

"The Coast Guard cannot maintain the same level of operations with our current shortfall – we cannot do the same with less. Conducting our missions is often inherently dangerous, and doing so without enough crew puts our members and the American public at increased risk," wrote Adm. Linda Fagan and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones.

Forbes said the 3,500-person shortfall would result in ten cutters going out of service, five tugs being transferred to seasonal activation, and 29 boat stations closing.

Reducing the number of operating cutters comes at the worst time when demand for service remains high in the coastal waters off the US amid ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

None of this should be a surprise. We've explained countless times the US military is having problems meeting recruitment goals (here are the three reasons why).