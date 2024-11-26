"This Looks So M16-Ish To Me": Russian Special Forces Receive New Main Battle Rifle

Russian special forces, commonly known as "Spetsnaz," are set to receive a newly designed main battle rifle that closely resembles the German Heckler & Koch 417 automatic assault rifle.

The Russian media outlet TASS News Agency reports that the new semi-automatic rifle is chambered in .308 caliber, described as "lighter than analogs" and offering "high precision."

Named Titan, the rifle is reportedly "already engaged in the zone of the Ukrainian operation," according to a media outlet citing the Russian arms company SWC.

"Semiautomatic Titan rifle of .308 caliber has been designed for Russian special task units. It can be used as a sniper or assault rifle. Experts say the new universal rifle has good characteristics and is in demand among scouts and commandos," SWC stated.

SWC added, "The .308 caliber cartridge is powerful and reliable. Russia produces it in various options, including armor-piercing. Therefore, the rifle is popular among the Russian military."

In October, the Russian media outlet Sputnik reported that the Russian Army received a new sniper rifle, the STM-308, to replace the Dragunov platform.

Earlier this year, the US Army began fielding its brand-new Next Generation Squad Weapon rifles: the Sig Sauer XM7, intended to replace the M4 carbine in close combat formations, and the XM250, which will replace the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon.

The X account Defense Politics Asia commented on the Titan, stating that it "looks so M16-ish to me."

This looks so M16-ish to me.... https://t.co/pgAYVSN9OQ — Defense Politics Asia (@DefensePolitics) November 26, 2024

. . .