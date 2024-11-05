"Lots Of Screws": Netizens Take Aim At Russian Stealth Jet Featured At Chinese Airshow 

For years, ZH readers have been well aware of the emerging risks of a war cycle and the advanced technology destined for the modern battlefield—stealth fighter jets, hypersonic weapons, and kamikaze drones. All of which have already been deployed to battlefields in Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

Global superpowers have been locked in a fifth-generation fighter jet race for the last two decades. The US leads with the F-22 and F-35; meanwhile, China has the Chengdu J-20 and Russia the Su-57.

The focus is on Russia's Su-57 Felon fighter jet. New footage of the aircraft was uploaded on X on Monday from the Airshow China 2024 in Zhuhai, located in the southern Guangdong province, on the border with Macau.

Netizens worldwide—not just in China—are questioning the build quality of the Su-57 after analyzing footage...

Lots of screws: Closer look at Russia's 5th generation Su-57 fighter jet at China's Zhuhai Airshow. pic.twitter.com/jDJdyafbAD — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2024

Up-close view of Russian Su-57 jet underside at Zhuhai 2024 in China. https://t.co/2yvAovP2Gb pic.twitter.com/40IDe7wcDj — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 4, 2024

It's easy to criticise the Su-57 as a non stealthy low quality mess, but Russian use the exact same technology level for its construction as they use for ISS module.



Photos below (if you know, you know 🙃)



https://t.co/408dw1lU99 pic.twitter.com/9FeE85TGMf — Ioannis K. Erripis (@erripis) November 4, 2024

Defense Blog reports:

Russia's Su-57 Felon fighter jet, showcased for the first time at Airshow China 2024 in Zhuhai, has become the subject of widespread mockery on Chinese social media. Close-up photos and videos of the aircraft, revealing questionable assembly quality, have sparked criticism and ridicule among Chinese internet users. The first Su-57 arrived in Zhuhai on Monday, with a second stealth fighter jet transported aboard an An-124 cargo aircraft. The initial Su-57 is scheduled to perform flight demonstrations, while the second will be on static display, allowing attendees to closely inspect Russia's flagship fifth-generation fighter. According to the Defense Express magazine, criticism from Chinese observers centers on visible construction flaws, including numerous bolts securing fuselage panels and poorly aligned sections. While the use of visible bolts was previously known, the poor panel fitment and the inconsistency in assembly have drawn sharp remarks. The rear section, shown in detail for the first time, features bolts with varying head types—Phillips, flathead, and hexagonal—raising questions about the manufacturing process.

However...

Su-57 No. 054 Blue has arrived to Zhuhai for the upcoming air show. People already seem to be taking potshots at the build quality without realizing 054 Blue is the 4th flight prototype (built in 2012). It's also the first prototype to have flown 7,000km from KnAAZ to Zhukovsky. pic.twitter.com/HdiL7T6kyu — Kopilot081 (@Kopilot081) November 4, 2024

This jet are in your video can be T-50 prototipe not last variant of Su-57s are in full production. Su-57👇 We can see difference.😉 https://t.co/KgfP53HlUk pic.twitter.com/WOmtJ6Hm6q — Dorobanțu Gabriel (@DorobanuGabrie1) November 4, 2024

The nation that fields the best fifth-gen fighters, hypersonic missiles, and kamikaze drones will undoubtedly prevail as the 'fog of war' casts across Earth.