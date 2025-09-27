MSM Says It Knows What Hegseth's Mystery Meeting Of Hundreds Of Generals Is All About

The Washington Post and CNN say they know what Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth's big summoning of hundreds of military generals and admirals is all about. The meeting is set for Tuesday at Quantico Marine Base near Washington D.C.

No official explanation has yet to be given for why some 800 top commanders are being gathered - some traveling from bases across the globe. Speculation has abounded, including whether it could relate to going to war with Russia, or some other dire and alarming change in force posture. Major media outlets in the US are now claiming it will merely be a big talk by Hegseth in maintaining "warrior ethos" and things like professional standards. It's also being reported as one big "rally the troops" meeting.

via DoD

Apparently this somewhat unprecedented gathering is due to his "mounting impatience that the Pentagon hasn’t readily adopted the Trump administration’s directives on military culture, according to officials briefed on the plan."

The speech will aim to get everyone on the same page in terms of Trump's desire to tighten up discipline and professional standards across military ranks. So far, President Trump has only said when asked about the somewhat unprecedented meeting by reporters, "It’s great when generals and top people want to come to the United States to be with a now-called secretary of war."

The Washington Post states:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered hundreds of generals to travel from around the world to hear him make a short speech on military standards and the "warrior ethos," multiple people familiar with the event told The Washington Post.

Commenting on the swift pushback, it continues:

Some Pentagon officials questioned the wisdom of launching a relatively large gathering on short notice to hear Hegseth speak for a matter of minutes, and bristled at the idea that long-serving military leaders — a segment of whom spent years in combat earlier in their careers — needed instruction on how to fight. "They don’t need a talk from Secretary Hegseth on the warrior ethos," a defense official said.

A high profile retired general has spoken up on social media, and Hegseth bat it down...

There have in the last months been some firings and reshufflings of top command posts by Hegseth, who dismissed Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse, Navy Reserve Chief Vice Adm. Nancy Lacore, and Naval Special Warfare Command head Rear Adm. Milton Sands.

"Critics have argued that his policies have often not seemed aligned with lethality — core initiatives have included removing transgender service members, ordering new shaving standards military-wide and rebranding the Defense Department as 'the Department of War,' complete with new seals and signage marking the entrance to his offices at the Pentagon," WaPo continues.

One such critic, Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling (Ret.), former commander of US Army Europe, wrote as follows:

In my forty years in uniform, I never saw anything like it. While senior leaders have been recalled to Washington to meet with the secretary of defense during all our wars, never once did a secretary summon all of the hundreds of one- to four-stars from each of the services, plus their top enlisted counterparts, from every corner of the globe to a single auditorium. Not during the Cold War, not during Desert Storm, not during the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Not Rumsfeld, not Gates, not Panetta, not Mattis, not Austin. They likely didn’t do it because it is disruptive. It is expensive. And it is unnecessary.

The optics of the meeting will be interesting, and Hegseth plans to record and later make public his speech. There still remains the possibility that WaPo and CNN's reporting on it being about "warrior ethos" is flat wrong. But things will soon become clear in a matter of days.

