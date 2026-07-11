Next-Gen Ramjet Fuel Propulsion System For Future Offensive, Defensive Missions Tested

Authored by Prabhat Ranjan Mishra via Interesting Engineering,

L3Harris has taken a significant step toward advancing next-generation propulsion technology for future offensive and defensive missions.

The approach marks an essential risk reduction step in enabling solid fuel ramjet propulsion to help close a critical performance, and cost gap. (Representational image)

The company revealed that a recent test demonstrated progress toward a high-performance, lower-cost propulsion option. The test also met the Department of War's goal to provide superior advanced weapon systems, at affordable mass, that will outpace adversaries and expand the range of solutions available to the warfighter.

"This test is an important step in proving solid fuel ramjet propulsion can deliver the speed, range and affordability our customers need," said Scott Alexander, President, Missile Propulsion, L3Harris.

"We are reducing risk now so we can move faster toward a scalable capability for the warfighter."

Full-Scale Test Of New Solid Fuel Ramjet Fuel Grain

L3Harris highlighted that the event marked the company's first full-scale test of a new solid fuel ramjet fuel grain specially formulated to significantly reduce the cost of fuel when compared to historical industry standards.

During the ground test, the team ignited and operated the system in a direct connect flight-representative environment, allowing engineers to evaluate performance across a large portion of the simulated flight envelope. Initial results showed propulsion levels were consistent with expectations for flight operation, giving the team valuable data as it continues to refine the design towards tactical missile system demonstration, according to a press release.

Disciplined Approach Marks An Essential Risk Reduction

This test event helps validate key performance characteristics as L3Harris accelerates towards flight testing, and this disciplined approach marks an essential risk reduction step in enabling solid fuel ramjet propulsion to help close a critical performance and cost gap for the U.S. military and allies.

"We are answering the Department of War's call for longer-reach, more capable, lower-cost propulsion that is producible at the scale needed," said Joel Warhurst, Director, Business Development, L3Harris.

"We are designing for manufacturing, performance and production capacity with a straightforward goal of more speed, more range at a cost point that supports affordable mass."

With additional ground testing planned, the company is moving quickly from test data and refinement to tactical missile flight demonstration - advancing a propulsion solution designed for the speed, scale and affordability future missions will require, as per the release.

The latest test also demonstrates the company's expanding expertise in advanced propulsion technologies following its acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne's missile propulsion business. By combining propulsion innovation with modern manufacturing techniques, L3Harris aims to accelerate the delivery of next-generation missile systems to military customers.

As global defense requirements continue to evolve, advanced ramjet propulsion is expected to play a crucial role in future missile systems by providing higher sustained speeds, extended engagement ranges, and improved survivability against sophisticated air defense networks. The successful demonstration positions L3Harris as one of the key industry players working to advance high-speed propulsion technologies for future operational needs.