Northrop Grumman's Cryptic Online Post Has D.C. Looking Skyward On July 4

President Trump's July 4 Freedom 250 celebration on the National Mall is being described by the president as the "most unforgettable birthday party any country has ever seen."

Focusing on the air show, called the "Salute to America 250 Aviation Spectacle," the event will feature military flyovers, first-time aerobatic demonstrations over D.C., music, ceremonies, and a fireworks show to top off the festivities.

Expected aerial participants include the Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds, F-22 Raptor Demo Team, F-35B Lightning II Demo Team, F/A-18 Super Hornet Demo Team, MV-22 Osprey Demo Team, and Navy F-35C Demo Team.

Some of the "signature formation flyovers" listed on the Salute to America 250 Aviation Spectacle website include the new Air Force One jet, Air Force Tri-Bomber, and "US Stealth Power."

There is growing online speculation that the new B-21 stealth bomber could make an appearance after a cryptic post from Northrop Grumman on X.

X users respond:

Pretty obvious this bird will be at DC this weekend — LH (@LH78__) July 1, 2026

The B-21 is the evolution of the B-2 stealth bomber and is currently undergoing aerial trials, recently completing aerial refueling test flights.

Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider continues to demonstrate outstanding performance as the program moves into more advanced phases flight test, including aerial refueling. (Photo Credit: U.S. Air Force)

The B-21 is the world's first sixth-generation bomber, and the "most advanced aircraft to take to the sky now has global reach," according to Northrop.

The B-21 Raider conducts aerial refueling with a KC-135 Stratotanker, which is a key part to the Raider’s role in projecting power globally. (Photo Credit: Northrop Grumman)

The D.C. airshow would certainly be the venue for the Trump administration to showcase "U.S. stealth power" to the world, especially with an interim peace deal with Iran and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. A B-21 appearance, even if only symbolic, would send a clear message overseas: America's next-generation long-range strike capability will be secured in the 2030s.