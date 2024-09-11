Only Six Countries Operate Nuclear Submarines

India unveiled its second nuclear-powered submarine last week in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The domestically produced vessel is armed with ballistic missiles that have a striking range of 750 kilometers, the South China Morning Post reports. Its two submarines, the first having been launched in 2009, give the country the ability to now launch nuclear weapons from land, air and sea - an important factor in its deterrence strategy, according to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

As Statista's Katharina Bichholz details below, data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies' publication The Military Balance shows that the U.S. has by far the largest nuclear-powered fleet worldwide at 66.

Russia has less than half the number of nuclear-powered submarines, around 30, while China had 12 at the start of 2024. Nuclear-powered submarines do not necessarily mean nuclear-armed but those fuelled by a nuclear reactor rather than by diesel-electric propulsion. However, the powerful vessels are often also used for this purpose.

To bolster Australia’s naval defense amidst Western nations’ mounting anxiety over China’s military expansion, the U.S. agreed last year to sell the country three U.S. Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s, and two more at a later point if needed.

Beijing criticized the move, saying it was encouraging an arms race. China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin warned that the three countries are walking “further and further down the path of error and danger.”

The Guardian reports that under the new so-called Aukus partnership, the UK too could see a considerable increase in its deep sea vessels.

Brazil will be another country acquiring nuclear-powered submarines in the future. It plans to start the construction of a first one in 2025 as part of a partnership with France.