Pentagon, FAA Will Conduct Anti-Drone Laser Tests In New Mexico

Authored by Jacob Burg via The Epoch Times,

The Pentagon and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) agreed to conduct an anti-drone “high-energy laser test” in New Mexico over the weekend.

The announcement comes a little more than a week after the FAA had to suddenly close airspace around Fort Hancock, Texas, because of what the agency at the time called “special security reasons.”

The Department of War (DOW) shot what it thought was a “seemingly threatening” drone flying within military airspace, the Pentagon, the FAA, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a joint statement at the time.

A House committee stated that the FAA’s closure resulted from the Pentagon using a “high risk counter-unmanned aircraft system” to shoot down a CBP drone operating near the U.S.–Mexico border.

The incident, along with another Pentagon drone incursion the same month, faced criticism in Congress. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), the ranking Democrat member on the Senate Aviation Subcommittee, called for an independent investigation into the incidents.

Following congressional pushback, the Pentagon is now conducting anti-drone tests at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico alongside its partners at the FAA.

On March 6, the U.S. military stated that its Joint Interagency Task Force 401 and the FAA will conduct a “high-energy laser test” from March 7 through March 8.

“This upcoming event will specifically address FAA safety concerns while gathering data about the laser’s material effects on aircraft surrogates, validating the functionality of automated safety shut-off systems, and informing analyses for aircrew eye safety,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The military stated that the test is part of a “long-term, multi-year partnership” between it and the FAA to ensure that counter-drone technology is “safely integrated into the national airspace.” It’s a continuation of previous military testing done over the past few decades, according to the Pentagon.

The interagency effort will include representatives from the Energy Department, National Nuclear Security Administration, Homeland Security Department, CBP, and the New Mexico National Guard attending the test in New Mexico over the weekend.

The Pentagon stated that the test underscores a federal effort to combat drone threats while maintaining sovereignty and safety in the national airspace.

“This is a critical step in making sure our warfighters have the most advanced tools to defend the homeland,” U.S. Army Brigadier General Matt Ross said in a statement.

“By working hand-in-hand with the FAA and our interagency partners, we are ensuring that these cutting-edge capabilities are safe, effective, and ready to protect Americans from emerging drone threats.”

The FAA said in a statement to The Epoch Times that it appreciates “coordination with the Department of War to help ensure public safety.”

“The FAA and DOW are working with interagency partners to address emerging threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems while maintaining the safety of the National Airspace System,” the agency stated.

Ranking Democrats on the House committees on Transportation and Infrastructure and Homeland Security criticized the Pentagon for the drone shoot-down incident last month.

“Our heads are exploding over the news that [Pentagon] reportedly shot down a Customs and Border Protection drone using a high risk counter-unmanned aircraft system,” Reps. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), and André Carson (D-Ind.) said in a joint statement.

“We said months ago that the White House’s decision to sidestep a bipartisan, tri-committee bill to appropriately train C-UAS operators and address the lack of coordination between the Pentagon, [Department of Homeland Security], and the FAA was a short-sighted idea.”

The Pentagon is required to formally notify the FAA whenever it conducts any counter-drone operations within U.S. airspace.

The FAA’s closure of airspace near Fort Hancock is scheduled to last until June 24.