Planetary Defenders Track Fast-Moving "Interstellar Object" Through Solar System

On Wednesday, the European Space Agency revealed that its Planetary Defenders are tracking a fast-moving "interstellar object" zipping through the solar system. While some might hope it's an alien spacecraft—finally giving Paul Krugman a win—chances are it's just another space rock.

"Astronomers may have just discovered the third interstellar object passing through the Solar System!" ESA said, adding, "ESA's Planetary Defenders are observing the object, provisionally known as A11pl3Z, right now using telescopes around the world."

Astronomers may have just discovered the third interstellar object passing through the Solar System!



ESA’s Planetary Defenders are observing the object, provisionally known as #A11pl3Z, right now using telescopes around the world. — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) July 2, 2025v

It's still unclear whether A11pl3Z is a rocky asteroid, an icy comet, or something else entirely. Its size and shape also remain unknown. NASA has confirmed it is actively tracking the object, while astronomers say more observations are needed to determine its origin.

Interstellar visitor confirmed. #A11pl3Z is now known as 3I/ATLAS. It is only the third confirmed object from beyond our solar system. pic.twitter.com/jLsRRXUZPG — Tony Dunn (@tony873004) July 2, 2025

Astrophysicist Josep Trigo-Rodriguez of the Institute of Space Sciences near Barcelona, Spain, told AP News A11pl3Z is on an "odd path" and traveling at "extreme speed, cutting through the solar system." He estimates the size of the object to be roughly 25 miles.

Sorry, Krugman—looks like your 2011 pitch for a fake alien invasion to jumpstart the economy is still on hold. But hey, there's always a chance this mystery object turns out to be a 100-mile-wide Death Star.

Fingers crossed, right?

Related from August 2020:

. . .