Poland Receives Single Largest Delivery Of M1 Abrams Tanks From US

The Western allies continue to bolster defenses of the largest NATO 'eastern flank' country which borders Ukraine, parallel to Russia ramping up its drone and missile attacks across the war-ravaged country.

Poland this week has received 38 new M1A2 Abrams tanks from the United States, marking the largest single delivery so far under a defense agreement signed in 2022. It was the third delivery under the contract.

AFP/Getty Images

The delivery brings the total number of American-made tanks delivered to Poland to 85, with more expected through 2026, based on the contract.

The shipment included additional support equipment, such as 14 recovery vehicles designed to tow damaged tanks off the battlefield. The deal will also see the transfer of bridging systems and ammunition for the tanks.

The Polish armed forces already possess German Leopard 2s, South Korean K2 Black Panthers, and Polish-made PT-91s - but the Abrams are part of an effort of Warsaw to rapidly modernize its forces, with the Ukraine war raging just next door.

The very first shipment was back in January of this year, and included over two dozen of the US main battle tanks. In total the contract stipulates 250 M1A2 SEPv3 tanks to be delivered through 2026. These have enhanced packages for greater maneuverability, advanced tech, and greater crew protections than the standard Abrams.

American military magazine Stripes previously wrote:

For the Polish army, the Abrams tank serves as the centerpiece of a modernization effort that has picked up momentum in the aftermath of Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Patriot missiles, Apache attack helicopters, High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and F-35 fighter jets are other major weapons systems that Warsaw has been busy adding to its arsenal.



In the wake of last week's Russian drone incursions into Polish airspace, Warsaw officials have only grown more hawkish in wanting to 'stand up' to Russia.

For example, in a Monday interview, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski called on NATO countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

"We as NATO and the EU could be capable of doing this, but it is not a decision that Poland can make alone; it can only be made with its allies," he said.

Commenting on the drone breach incident, The Washington Post observed on Monday, "The incident raised serious questions about the alliance’s readiness to counter the relatively cheap, highly maneuverable but devastatingly destructive unmanned aerial vehicles that have redefined modern warfare since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022."