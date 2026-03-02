Potential Strike On Iran's Arak Reactor Complex

Foreign media sources are circulating claims US/Israeli forces struck Iran’s Arak heavy-water reactor complex. If confirmed, this would mark the second major hit on the facility in less than a year, underscoring Jerusalem and Washington’s determination to eliminate every pathway to an Iranian nuclear weapon.

The nuclear reactor in Arak, Iran, has been bombed, according to a foreign report.



The Arak site, located about 250 km southwest of Tehran in Markazi Province, houses the unfinished IR-40/Khondab 40-megawatt thermal heavy-water research reactor and an adjacent Heavy Water Production Plant (HWPP). Originally designed in the early 2000s to potentially produce weapons-grade plutonium, the reactor was partially redesigned under the 2015 JCPOA to limit plutonium output for civilian isotope production. The reactor core was filled with cement and remained non-operational and defueled.

During last year’s escalation, Israel conducted a precision strike on the site. Satellite imagery showed the reactor’s containment dome breached and the core likely destroyed to prevent any future plutonium pathway. The adjacent HWPP suffered damage to distillation towers, though the full extent of production capability loss remains unclear. The IAEA confirmed no radiological release occurred, as the site contained no nuclear fuel or fissile material.

The IAEA has repeatedly stated that strikes here pose negligible off-site contamination risks, unlike potential meltdowns at operational power reactors (Bushehr) or chemical hazards at enrichment halls. Monitoring stations in neighboring countries have reported no radiation spikes following recent operations.

Strategically, neutralizing Arak closes Tehran’s plutonium option, complementing earlier damage to Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan enrichment facilities. It signals that no element of Iran’s nuclear program is off-limits, potentially setting back breakout timelines by years and weakening the regime’s deterrence posture

