Raytheon's Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle Defeats Ballistic Missile in Test Over Pacific

Raytheon has successfully tested its "Exoatmospheric Kill Vehicle," designed to defend the US by intercepting and neutralizing long-range ballistic missiles in low-Earth orbit.

The kinetic-force weapon successfully destroyed an intermediate-range ballistic missile during a test in the Pacific region by the US Missile Defense Agency and the US Northern Command on Monday.

"This test demonstrates that the US ballistic missile defense system is operational, reliable, and ready to protect the country," said Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon.

Kremer continued, "Raytheon kill vehicles have now successfully completed nearly 50 space intercepts, which underscores our expertise and ability to design and develop these systems to defeat the evolving threat."

Also known as "EKV," the weapon is an intercept component of the Ground-Based Interceptor and part of the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System. It uses multi-color sensors, advanced computers, and rocket motors that help it maneuver in space to neutralize the threat.

Raytheon said it is currently developing advanced ballistic missile interceptors and kill vehicles that will protect the US and allies with "more robust missile defense capability against current and future threats."

There was no word if EKV could defend the US and its allies from Russian and Chinese hypersonic threats.

The US lags behind in the hypersonic race while other superpowers rapidly add these new weapons to the modern battlefield.