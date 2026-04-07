RQ-180 Spy Drone Reappears Again In Greece As Larissa Air Base Backs U.S. Recon Ops

New footage of what appears to be the highly secretive Northrop Grumman RQ-180 stealth surveillance drone has surfaced near Larisa, Greece, according to the aviation outlet The Aviationist.

The RQ-180 apparently appeared in daylight hours on approach to landing at Larisa Air Base, home to the Hellenic Air Force’s 110 Combat Wing. The footage offers one of the clearest views yet of the flying-wing spy drone and confirms it is neither the B-2 Spirit nor the B-21 Raider.

Screenshot from videos taken by Efthymios Siakaras near Larissa, Greece. (Image credit: The Aviationist/Efthymios Siakaras)

The aircraft has never been formally acknowledged in detail by the Pentagon, but the designation has circulated in defense reporting since at least 2013. Its core mission is to collect imagery, radar, and signals intelligence in places where a non-stealth drone, such as the Global Hawk, would be too vulnerable.

The earliest video of the RQ-180, which could be among the first-ever glimpses of the drone, emerged in late March and was first reported by the local Greek news website OnLarissa.

The Aviationist pointed out this latest footage only suggests that "Larissa is in fact being used as a regular forward operating location for the RQ-180."

Larisa Air Base has already been used for MQ-9 Reaper reconnaissance operations in the region. The base is part of the Eastern Mediterranean support network, where Reuters reported that Western militaries increased their presence last month.

The RQ-180's most likely role in the US-Iran conflict is reconnaissance.