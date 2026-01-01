Russia's Secretive Hypersonic, Nuclear-Ready Oreshnik Missiles Go Operational In Belarus

Belarus has announced that Russia's Oreshnik intermediate-range nuclear capable ballistic missile system has been deployed on its territory, though details and specifications - including range - of the projectile remain secretive.

On Tuesday, the Belarusian Ministry of Defense released a video it claims shows the Oreshnik system being deployed inside the country. It featured Russian troops and technicians in a ceremonial flag-raising while stationed in Belarus, along with a convoy of vehicles moving into a field-based firing position before being concealed under camouflage netting.

Oreshnik, via Reuters

Accompanying this was the recent emergence of satellite images indicating that Moscow is indeed positioning the nuclear-capable missiles in Belarus.

But questions have been raised as to the precise location of the missile systems, given that the undated published video features only support vehicles and doesn't appear to including the launch apparatus itself.

Still, the video includes a senior officer informing troops that the systems have officially entered combat duty and references prior routine training and reconnaissance exercises carried out by missile crews.

Russian state media has referenced a precise date for the missile transfer to Belarusian territory, however:

Russian officials have likened its conventional destructive power to that of a low-yield nuclear strike, highlighting its dual strategic and tactical potential. By comparison, Western militaries currently lack a directly equivalent hypersonic MIRV-capable system, giving Oreshnik a unique edge in speed, maneuverability, and multi-target strike capability. Up to ten systems are slated for deployment in Belarus under an agreement reached between Minsk and Moscow shortly after the missile’s initial combat test. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced in a parliamentary address this month that the Oreshnik systems had arrived in Belarus on December 17. Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Muraveyko said last week the combat patrol areas are set and the system is fully operational and ready for use.

Already Belarus plays host to Russian tactical nuclear weapons - though details of this too remain shrouded in mystery and intentioned strategic ambiguity.

EuroNews: "Analysts identified a former airfield near the Russian border as a likely site."

Russia's Defence Ministry released the first images of an intermediate-range weapon entering service. Analysts identified a former airfield near the Russian border as a likely site. pic.twitter.com/vkEv6eGP5r — euronews (@euronews) December 30, 2025

2025 has been a big year for Moscow showcasing its military might and tech. As we reviewed earlier, in a matter of less than a year, Russian scientific know-how came up with four bangers:

1. Oreshnik: hypersonic missile, already tested in the Ukraine battleground. 2. Burevestnik: Or “Stormbringer”, with that nice Deep Purple ring. Nuclear cruise missile with unlimited range. 3. Poseidon: nuclear-powered torpedo, capable of loitering underwater, undetected, for unlimited time; then, at a command, strikes enemy coasts with a nuclear payload, provoking a radioactive tsunami. Largely exceeds the destructive power of the Sarmat, Russia’s largest ICBM. 4. Khabarovsk: nuclear sub. Call him The Messenger of Doom: capable of delivering at least 6 Doomsday-enabling Poseidons.

As for the Oreshnik, it was at a December 2024 meeting with Belarusian President Lukashenko that Putin had first unveiled plans to station Oreshnik missiles in Belarus. He indicated at the time that the deployment would occur in the second half of 2025. There are prior reports saying the hypersonic Oreshnik has already been used against Ukrainian targets to demonstrate Moscow's 'shock and awe' capabilities.