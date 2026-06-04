Satellite Images Expose China’s Massive New 120-Meter Sail-Free Mystery Submarine

Authored by Aamir Khollam via Interesting Engineering,

China has quietly launched another advanced submarine, signaling the rapid expansion of a naval force that already outpaces Western production rates.

ROKS Dosan Ahn Changho class submarine and satellite imagery of China's sailless submarine. Wikimedia Commons and @Mack8miltech on X

Fresh satellite imagery shows a large new submarine at Shanghai's Jiangnan Shipyard. The vessel features an unusual "sailless" profile and a highly streamlined hull. Analysts say the design could reflect China's push toward faster, quieter, and harder-to-detect underwater platforms.

The launch comes as the U.S. and its allies struggle to increase submarine output. China, meanwhile, has launched roughly 15 to 20 submarines during the past five years. Several belong to entirely new classes.

Streamlined Underwater Design

The newly spotted submarine measures around 120 meters long. Its beam appears narrower than other recent Chinese attack submarines, while satellite imagery also shows X-shaped stern control surfaces and what may be a shrouded propulsion system.

Defense analysts believe the submarine could use a pumpjet propulsor. That setup reduces underwater noise at higher speeds compared to traditional propellers. The vessel's most striking feature, however, remains the absence of a traditional sail.

Conventional submarines rely on sails to house periscopes, communication masts, and snorkel systems. Removing that structure cuts drag and improves hydrodynamic efficiency. A cleaner hull shape can improve submerged speed and maneuverability while also reducing acoustic signatures, making the submarine harder to track.

China previously tested similar concepts. About eight years ago, the same shipyard launched a smaller experimental submarine with a reduced sail design. More recently, Chinese shipbuilders revealed unmanned underwater vehicle concepts with similar hull forms.

Questions Over Propulsion

The submarine's propulsion system remains unclear, though analysts believe a standard nuclear reactor remains the most likely option due to the vessel's size.

Another possibility involves China's emerging "nuclear-AIP" technology. That concept combines a low-power nuclear reactor with air-independent propulsion principles. Such systems promise longer endurance without the complexity of full-sized nuclear attack submarines.

China already launched one submarine using that concept. The Type-041 Zhou-class submarine appeared at Wuhan's Wuchang Shipyard in 2024. Experts, however, consider a traditional nuclear-powered attack submarine more likely for this latest design.

At nearly 400 feet long, the submarine appears too narrow to serve as a ballistic missile submarine. China's newest JL-3 submarine-launched ballistic missiles require significantly larger launch compartments.

Expanding Production Capacity

The emergence of the new submarine also raises questions about China's industrial strategy. Around the same time, another submarine reportedly launched from Huludao Shipyard, China's primary nuclear submarine construction facility. Analysts suspect both submarines could belong to the same new class.

If confirmed, that would mark a major shift in Chinese naval manufacturing. Western shipyards often struggle to build more than one nuclear submarine at a time. China may now operate parallel production lines for advanced submarine programs.

Beijing has released no official information about the submarine. Chinese authorities rarely announce first-in-class submarine launches, especially for sensitive naval projects. That secrecy leaves outside analysts relying on satellite imagery and defense assessments to piece together the submarine's mission and capabilities.

Even with limited information, the message appears clear. China continues to accelerate submarine development while experimenting with increasingly unconventional underwater designs.