"Send Us A Tip": U.S. Dangles $15 Million Reward For New Intel On Iran's Drone Network

There is little doubt that Iran's Shahed drone threat has become a major concern, menacing surrounding Gulf states, commercial tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, and U.S. bases across the region. This backdrop helps explain why the State Department's Rewards for Justice program has now put up to $15 million for new information in connection with an already sanctioned Iranian drone-production network linked to the IRGC-Qods Force.

Rewards for Justice has named Kimia Part Sivan Company (KIPAS), which the State Department says serves as the drone-production arm of the IRGC-Qods Force. KIPAS has tested drones, supported drone transfers to Iraq, and procured foreign-made components for Iran's drone program.

"The IRGC has financed numerous terrorist attacks and activities globally, including via its proxies outside Iran, such as Hamas, Hizballah, and Iran-backed militia groups in Iraq. The IRGC funds its international activities – in part – through sales of military equipment, including UAVs. Proceeds from Iran's sale of weapons and UAVs, including to buyers in Russia, also benefit the Iranian military, including the IRGC-QF," Rewards for Justice wrote on its website.

Help us put a dent in the IRGC’s revenue stream.



Send us a tip on these bad boys, who manage this drone manufacturer. pic.twitter.com/gwt0jyUqfx — Rewards for Justice (@RFJ_USA) May 14, 2026

The U.S. Treasury’s OFAC already sanctions KIPAS and appears on the Specially Designated Nationals list. OFAC designated KIPAS on October 29, 2021, for materially assisting the IRGC with its drone program.

According to the State Department, six individuals are involved in the "testing, development, and supply of drones" linked to the IRGC.

Commercial risk-intelligence and investigations platform Sayari has identified all known managers and links associated with KIPAS:

Further refining:

Follow the money and supply chains, and it appears the State Department wants to disrupt Iran's drone industry.