The Significance Of Veterans Day

Authored by Christian Milord via The Epoch Times,

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the Armistice (truce) was signed by the Allies and Germany, thus halting the slaughter of the “Great War” or World War I. The official end of the war was declared at the Treaty of Versailles in June 1919. World War I demolished parts of Europe and inflicted massive casualties, yet some predicted that it would be the war to end all wars.

Lingering grievances from this war would partially fuel a more devastating World War II, but for now, peace was at hand. Participating nations began to pick up the pieces and honor those who had fought to strengthen liberty and stability.

Armistice Day (Remembrance Day to some U.S. allies) became an official holiday in 1938 through an act of Congress, which President Franklin Roosevelt endorsed. Following World War II and the Korean War, veterans fought to enlarge the significance of Armistice Day to include all veterans who had made sacrifices while serving their country.

President Dwight Eisenhower and Congress authorized changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day on Nov. 11, 1954, to honor veterans of all the conflicts the United States had entered. Consequently, Veterans Day is more encompassing than Memorial Day, which primarily honors our fallen warriors.

“On that day let us solemnly remember the sacrifices of those who fought so valiantly, on the seas, in the air, and on foreign shores to preserve our heritage of freedom and let us reconsecrate ourselves to the task of protecting an enduring peace so that their efforts shall not have been in vain,” Eisenhower said.

During the Revolutionary War against England, principled colonists signed on to the noble mission of independence and their God-given right to human freedom. From 1861 to 1865, Confederate and Union soldiers fought furiously in an epic Civil War. A Union victory forged greater equality for emancipated slaves and helped in the restoration of a fractured nation.

Countless soldiers fought under brutal conditions in World War I and lost their lives in the trenches of Flanders Fields. In World War II, millions of allies engaged the Axis Powers (Germany, Italy, Japan) across North Africa, Europe, and the Pacific Ocean, and finally prevailed against their atrocities. During Korea’s “forgotten war,” allied forces battled the communists in the bitter cold at historic landmarks such as Chosin Reservoir and Heartbreak Ridge.

Regardless of our convictions regarding the Vietnam War, our troops struggled to keep South Vietnam free from totalitarian rule. Moreover, we ought to honor the valor of Brig. Gen. Bud Day, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), Vice Adm. James Stockdale, and other prisoners of war who endured years of torture in the hellish Hoa Lo Prison, known as Hanoi Hilton, yet emerged with their honor intact.

Our military forces also fought the al-Qaeda terrorist group, the ISIS terrorist group, and the Taliban for several years in Afghanistan and Iraq. Currently, some of our air crews, sailors, and soldiers are stationed in the Middle East to help deter a wider conflagration initiated by Iran’s proxies.

Today, Veterans Day is a special day to commemorate all living and deceased veterans who heeded the call of duty and honorably served this great nation. This includes veterans missing in action, our wounded warriors, prisoners of war, and millions of living veterans who have served during peacetime or military conflicts.

“Elections, like presidents, come and go,“ President Ronald Reagan said on Veterans Day 1985. ”And always, our nation remains—due primarily to the courage and sacrifice of America’s veterans who exemplify and defend the ideals that the United States stands for.”

When recruits enter any branch of the armed forces, they are aware that future missions could thrust them into harm’s way. Yet they are willing to fight and die for the cause of human liberty. Who are these men and women? They are motivated yet ordinary individuals who, along with their families, make great sacrifices and endure extraordinary challenges. What higher commitment is there than to place one’s life on the line for humanity?

Our veterans are stationed around the globe providing disaster relief, battling terrorism, deterring aggressors, reassuring our allies, and striving to improve security in volatile regions. On this day and every day, let us be thankful for their service and pray for their safety and return home.

We should also pray that the armed forces’ mental, meritocratic, and physical standards are restored at the Pentagon to boost military capabilities and readiness. Moreover, service personnel should get the platforms and training necessary for mission success. Those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and our wounded warriors should receive the best help possible.

Our veterans understand that freedom is an ideal worth defending because there will always be tyrants who strive to subvert liberty, progress, and global security. By honoring our veterans, we demonstrate gratitude for their devotion to human dignity and freedom. Through their selfless service, we might better understand responsible liberty and be inspired to live with a higher purpose to build a more perfect union.

