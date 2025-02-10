print-icon
Spot The Difference: Biden's Army Ad Vs Trump's

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The US Army just recorded 12 year high recruiting numbers. Why? Well possibly because the military is no longer advertising itself as some sort of LGBTQ+ activist Summer camp.

Take a look at this US Army ad promoting health and fitness training, featuring a sergeant doing dead lifts and declaring, “Strong people are harder to kill.” 

Then compare it to an Army ad under the Biden regime where a cartoon soldier called Emma talks about being raised by two lesbian mothers and “marching for equality” as a child in order to ‘defend freedom’

Different vibe.

DEI at the Pentagon is dead. The new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently circulated a memo stating that ‘cultural awareness’ and ‘identity’ dates will no longer be recognised.

Hegseth has also directed staff to create a DEI task force to make sure all such programs are erased from the Pentagon.

“We’re not joking around,” Hegseth said in an interviews last week, adding “There’s no changing of names or softly manipulating something. DEI is gone.”

President Trump also signed an executive order last month declaring that individuals with a “gender identity” contradicting their biological sex do not meet the necessary standards for military service. 

The order effectively bans transgender-identifying individuals from enlisting and serving, and Rasmussen finds that it is  supported by 54 percent of Americans.

The order states that “Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

“A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member,” it continues.

“For the sake of our Nation and the patriotic Americans who volunteer to serve it, military service must be reserved for those mentally and physically fit for duty,” the order further states.

It concludes that “The Armed Forces must adhere to high mental and physical health standards to ensure our military can deploy, fight, and win, including in austere conditions and without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions.”

Hegseth recently announced that US Army recruiting goals have been far surpassed, and they have recorded the most successful enlistment numbers in over a decade.

Clearly this is the fallout of not only the expulsion of diversity nonsense, but also seeing service members being deployed in securing the border and protecting the country, rather than being shipped overseas to engage in pointless foreign conflicts.

