Spot The Difference: Biden's Army Ad Vs Trump's

The US Army just recorded 12 year high recruiting numbers. Why? Well possibly because the military is no longer advertising itself as some sort of LGBTQ+ activist Summer camp.

Take a look at this US Army ad promoting health and fitness training, featuring a sergeant doing dead lifts and declaring, “Strong people are harder to kill.”

Then compare it to an Army ad under the Biden regime where a cartoon soldier called Emma talks about being raised by two lesbian mothers and “marching for equality” as a child in order to ‘defend freedom’

Army recruiting ad under Biden: girl with lesbian moms "shattering stereotypes" and marching for BLM and LGBTQ pride



Army recruiting ad under Trump: masculine dude working out saying strong people are harder to kill



AMERICA IS SO BACK 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CO2n8Rnu6r — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2025

Different vibe.

The clown show is over 👍 pic.twitter.com/3DUWdbVtcE — NomNom (@OmNomNomPL) February 9, 2025

How many millions did the producers of that cartoon shit get from USAID? — Leftwaffen-Watch ⬜️ (@LeftwaffenWatch) February 9, 2025

Gee I wonder why Biden’s ad didn’t work?🤦‍♀️ — Kim devito (@patriot532) February 9, 2025

No, they just want to send the boys off to to dei in a foreign war — Human.Revolted (@fun_it_was) February 10, 2025

DEI at the Pentagon is dead. The new Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently circulated a memo stating that ‘cultural awareness’ and ‘identity’ dates will no longer be recognised.

The President’s guidance (lawful orders) is clear: No more DEI at @DeptofDefense.



The Pentagon will comply, immediately.



No exceptions, name-changes, or delays. pic.twitter.com/KwRtxYRIbG — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 26, 2025

Pentagon announces all official support of Identity Months are "dead" at DoD. "including National African American/Black History Month, Women's History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Pride Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month, National Disability… pic.twitter.com/AiAhp6FgBU — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) February 1, 2025

Hegseth has also directed staff to create a DEI task force to make sure all such programs are erased from the Pentagon.

PETE HEGSETH — DEI IS NOW DEAD IN THE U.S. MILITARY.pic.twitter.com/58q2XJLBmC — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 30, 2025

“We’re not joking around,” Hegseth said in an interviews last week, adding “There’s no changing of names or softly manipulating something. DEI is gone.”

SecDef Hegseth: “There is no hedging, no changing of names, or softly manipulating something. DEI is GONE. We are ripping it out root and branch, and getting back to the basics with high standards.” pic.twitter.com/jisT9PbxKY — TheBlaze (@theblaze) January 29, 2025

President Trump also signed an executive order last month declaring that individuals with a “gender identity” contradicting their biological sex do not meet the necessary standards for military service.

The order effectively bans transgender-identifying individuals from enlisting and serving, and Rasmussen finds that it is supported by 54 percent of Americans.

Most Voters Support Trump’s Military Transgender Ban



By a 13-point margin, more voters approve than disapprove of President Donald’s Trump policy of removing transgender people from the U.S. military.



More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/GVvpReNju1 pic.twitter.com/yZv3F8925l — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 5, 2025

The order states that “Beyond the hormonal and surgical medical interventions involved, adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual’s sex conflicts with a soldier’s commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

“A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member,” it continues.

“For the sake of our Nation and the patriotic Americans who volunteer to serve it, military service must be reserved for those mentally and physically fit for duty,” the order further states.

It concludes that “The Armed Forces must adhere to high mental and physical health standards to ensure our military can deploy, fight, and win, including in austere conditions and without the benefit of routine medical treatment or special provisions.”

Hegseth recently announced that US Army recruiting goals have been far surpassed, and they have recorded the most successful enlistment numbers in over a decade.

BREAKING: In December 2024, the @USArmy had its best recruiting number in 12 years.



In January 2025, the Army hit its best recruiting number in 15 YEARS.



BOTTOM LINE: America’s youth want to serve under the bold & strong “America First” leadership of @realDonaldTrump. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) February 4, 2025

Clearly this is the fallout of not only the expulsion of diversity nonsense, but also seeing service members being deployed in securing the border and protecting the country, rather than being shipped overseas to engage in pointless foreign conflicts.

