X users are reporting that a mysterious Russian shortwave radio signal, nicknamed "The Buzzer" and informally known as the "doomsday radio station," that has been continuously broadcasting since the late 1970s, has just transmitted the classical piece Swan Lake by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

UVB-76 is transmitted on 4625 kHz and is occasionally interrupted by Russian voice messages, often containing names, numbers, or coded phrases. These voice messages are rare, irregular, and often nonsensical, making the transmission of Swan Lake highly abnormal.

Western military analysts associate UVB-76 with Russia's military communications and strategic command infrastructure. It reportedly remains operational as a fail-safe in the event that satellites, fiber, or cellular networks are disrupted.

The broadcasting of Swan Lake, a four-act ballet composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and premiered in 1877 in Moscow, on UVB-76 could be interpreted as a mistake or operator error, a test transmission, accidental audio bleed from equipment at the transmitter site, or even signal hijacking.

"Swan Lake" just played on the Doomsday radio station



UVB-76, known as the Buzzer or the Doomsday station, is a mysterious shortwave broadcast that has been on the air since the 1970s.



Its purpose has never been officially explained, and conspiracy theorists spend hours… pic.twitter.com/cCNhXFhhhJ — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 30, 2025

Earlier, Russia showcased the deployment of its nuclear-capable hypersonic Oreshnik missile system in its close ally, Belarus.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced that the "Oreshnik" Nuclear-Capable Hypersonic Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) has entered active combat service with the Strategic Rocket Forces in Eastern Belarus.

Fun fact, Swan Lake was repeatedly broadcast across Soviet state television during the August Coup in August 1991.

European outlet NEXTA asked, "So how should we interpret the latest transmission? A soundtrack for the flight of the Oreshnik?"