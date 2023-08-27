Three US Marines Killed In MV-22B Osprey Crash In Australia

Amid rising geopolitical tensions between the West and China, the US military conducted a field training exercise in Australia on Sunday when an MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft carrying 23 marines crashed, killing three and injuring at least five more.

"Three have been confirmed deceased while five others were transported to Royal Darwin hospital in serious condition," read a statement from Marine Rotational Force Darwin.

The statement continued, "The Marines aboard the aircraft were flying in support of Exercise Predators Run. Recovery efforts are ongoing. The cause of the incident is under investigation. Further details will be provided as the situation develops."

Latest Information on the MV-22B Osprey Incident pic.twitter.com/OCeUJ6KwIe — MRF-D (@MRFDarwin) August 27, 2023

The incident occurred in Australia's Northern Territory, a strategic area where the US military plans to establish a command center as a hub for aggressive military operations directed against China.

The Northern Territory's chief minister, Natasha Fyles, said the situation was "evolving":

"I have kept the prime minister and the deputy prime minister updated, and I have also reached out to the United States consul."

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It should be noted that Osprey has a highly controversial and challenging development history.

RAAF C-130 and 3-4 air ambulance/Care Flights to area north of Darwin Australia responding to Osprey carrying U.S. Marines that went down pic.twitter.com/gFB1YYFKTi — RivetJoint (@SpeckleBelly64) August 27, 2023

Here's a brief overview of the Osprey's history with regard to crashes and notable incidents (list courtesy of CNN):

July 20, 1992: Seven people are killed during testing when an Osprey crashes in Virginia.

April 8, 2000: A crash during training in Arizona kills 19 Marines. The crash is blamed on pilot error, with investigators concluding the pilot tried to land too fast and at too steep an angle, causing a loss of lift.

December 11, 2000: Four Marines are killed when an Osprey crashes in North Carolina. The accident is later blamed on problems with a hydraulic part and a software anomaly in the aircraft's computer system.

April 8, 2010: US Air Force Osprey crashes in southern Afghanistan, killing three US service members and one civilian employee.

April 11, 2012: Two US personnel are killed in an Osprey crash in Morocco.

June 13, 2012: An Air Force CV-22 Osprey crashes during a routine training mission north of Navarre, Florida, injuring five.

May 17, 2015: A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crashes at Bellows training ground on Oahu, Hawaii, leaving two Marines dead

December 13, 2016: An MV-22B Osprey lands in shallow waters off Okinawa, Japan, injuring two.

August 5, 2017: An MV-22B Osprey crashes off the coast of Australia, leaving three Marines dead

September 28, 2017: A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey crashes in Syria, injuring two service members.

March 18, 2022: Four US service members are killed when the MV-22 Osprey they are traveling in crashes during NATO training exercises in Norway.

June 8, 2022: Five US Marines die after an MV-22 Osprey crashes during a training mission Wednesday near Glamis, California

The good news is the US military has selected Bell's V-280 Valor tiltrotor aircraft to replace its aging helicopter fleet.

The V-280 Valor can take off and land vertically like a helicopter but rotate props to fly like a fixed-wing aircraft (similar to the MV-22) at impressive speeds.