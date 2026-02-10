"Today, We Are Preparing For War": French Defense Chief Says Europe Has Until 2030, Cites Russia As Biggest Threat

Via Remix News,

France and Europe have four years to prepare for war, said Fabien Mandon, chief of the defense staff of the French Armed Forces, who cited Russia as Europe’s biggest threat.

His speech at a major naval conference outlined that France, as well as its allies, must take into account that this war will break out in the near future and that the French military must be ready by 2030.

“Today, we are preparing for war,” he said, according to BreakingDefense.

During his speech at the naval conference, Mandon stated that France is not prepared for war and the country had “an insufficient number of ships and armaments.”

He stated the nation needs “more missiles with greater range and lethality.”

Mandon recently made headlines for stating that Europeans and the French must be ready to lose children in a war, stating:

“You have to accept that you will lose your children,” which is necessary to defeat Russia during a November speech at the National Congress of French Mayors.

His words caused national shock, while the representatives of the parliamentary parties protested sharply in connection with his comment.

As in November, he named Russia as the main source of the threat of war.

