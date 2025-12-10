Trump To "Make Phone Call" Over Thai-Cambodia Border Crisis As 500,000 Flee

At a rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, President Trump told the crowd he will be "making a phone call" to the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia to urge peace and help resolve their ongoing border dispute.

"Who else could say, 'I'm going to make a phone call and stop a war of two very powerful countries. We're making peace through strength," Trump told the audience.

Trump Says He’ll Ring Cambodia, Thailand Over Return of Border Skirmishes



Heavy fighting has erupted again earlier this week along the 500-mile Thailand-Cambodia border, leaving at least a dozen people dead and forcing more than half a million to flee.

In July, Trump pressured both countries with potential trade restrictions, which helped produce a temporary peace deal over the summer, but the conflict has since spiraled out of control in recent days.

"Bangkok's resistance is a test for Trump's tariff play, but the tariff has always been a blunt instrument," Chong Ja Ian, a political science professor at the National University of Singapore, told Reuters, adding, "Whether it can get a lasting ceasefire over longstanding and deep-seated animosities has been and is doubtful."

Trump has recently positioned himself as a mediator in several international disputes as part of his pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize. The US also signaled to Kyiv this week that reaching a peace agreement by Christmas Day is crucial.