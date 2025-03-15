Trump Orders New Large Scale Strikes On Iran-Backed Houthis In Yemen

Days ago Yemen's Houthis announced they are resuming attacks on Red Sea shipping over Israel's failure to fully open humanitarian aid corridors into the Gaza Strip.

But President Trump has responded preemptively by on Saturday ordering a series of new airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa. The US commander-in-chief was warned he'll continuing using "overwhelming lethal force" until the Iranian-backed Houthi completely halt their attacks.

Associated Press: Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, on Saturday.

The Houthis, known officially as the Ansar Allah movement, said that 15 people died in an updated figure, as a result of Saturday's wave of US airstrikes.

Huge explosions were heard and witnessed in the capital in the northern province of Saada. Black smoke was seen over the Sanaa airport complex, which reportedly also hosts a very large military site.

“Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom,” Trump had continued in a post on Truth Social.

"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World."

He used to opportunity to also put Iran on notice, saying it will be held "fully accountable" for any aggression of its proxy in Yemen.

Ansar Allah's leader last just Friday had declared a four-day deadline before attacks on shipping would resume. That four day timeline had ended by close of Tuesday, which means the Red Sea could be soon fiery scene of drone and missile attacks out of Yemen once again.

Since 2023 over 100 missile and drone attacks on commercial vessels have occurred in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The Houthis have also downed several MQ-9 Reaper drones operated by the Pentagon.

CENTCOM Forces Launch Large Scale Operation Against Iran-Backed Houthis in Yemen



On March 15, U.S. Central Command initiated a series of operations consisting of precision strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets across Yemen to defend American interests, deter enemies, and… pic.twitter.com/u5yx8WneoG — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 15, 2025

A US-led naval coalition which began under the Biden administration has been able to do nothing in terms of putting a dent in Houthi capabilities, even after several bombing raids on Yemen, also at times including Israeli and UK jets. The pattern has been that the Houthis have only upped their attacks after US and Israeli coalition raids.