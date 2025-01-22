Trump Repeals Embarrassing Biden Policy Allowing Transgenders To Serve In US Military

Sometimes the pen truly is mightier than the sword. After Donald Trump's inauguration celebration on January 20th the newly appointed US President went straight to work, spending hours in the Oval Office signing over 200 executive orders while simultaneously answering random questions from reporters. Among those ledgers were multiple orders essentially vaporizing DEI from the federal government; ending four years of woke cultism imposed by the Biden Administration.

Executive orders included the federal government legally recognizing only two genders/sexes and the closure of all DEI related offices. In tandem with these actions which basically end the open transgender presence within most aspects of the government, Trump also reversed a Biden order allowing transgenders to join the US military. The reversal sets the stage for the administration to bring back Trump's original ban on trans military personnel.

Any skeptic thinking woke is "not dead" is getting a lesson today in how quickly things can change. Most commentators on the hailstorm of executive orders from Trump note that they are "getting whiplash" from the 180 degree turnaround from the previous presidency. The US military in particular was in a downward spiral by the end of the Biden era, with most branches struggling to meet recruitment quotas and military brass openly embracing woke ideology and CRT initiatives.

The trend has stood as a national embarrassment on the global stage, with foreign adversaries increasing their recruitment efforts across the board while America has concerned itself with taxpayer funded gender affirming care for clownish trans military members. Such medical care is often cited as the only reason many trans activists joined the military in the first place.

BREAKING: President Trump signed an executive order that repeals a provision allowing transgender troops to serve in the military pic.twitter.com/R1iF6X9UHV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 21, 2025

🔔 China must be rolling on the floor laughing it's head off.



Trans US Army Major discusses LGBTQ pride and diversity in the military.



What a clown world! 👇 pic.twitter.com/Wr6LDLt0Pr — Frantruth 🇬🇧 (@frantruth) July 2, 2023

These actions along with the potential confirmation of Pete Hegseth open the path to a far more serious US military based on merit, not DEI. This includes the end to waivers from physical fitness standards for transgender recruits experiencing "negative side effects" from hormone replacement therapy (which, of course, they get for free after joining). There is an estimated 15,000 trans military members currently serving, a number which ballooned under Joe Biden. There is an unfortunate number of trans personnel in leadership positions.

WATCH🎥: The U.S. Air Force Academy hosted a transgender Pentagon official for a symposium on inclusion. Our military is focused on transgender dogma while wars rage on two continents.



Here he is at a pride celebration calling for "intentional inclusivity" in the military 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6BAbEwrS4j — Spencer Lindquist 🇺🇸 (@SpencerLndqst) February 29, 2024

If a country wants to avoid war and maintain peace, one of the surest strategies is to project strength and competence. It is increasingly difficult for the US to appear strong while the armed forces are actively recruiting people who are getting pumped full of estrogen. It is also difficult to appear competent while catering to the finicky mental illnesses of over-emotional activists.

Trump's executive orders are a return to normalcy that Americans have desperately needed, but also with a few stokes of a pen he has made the US far more safe.