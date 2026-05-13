Trump's Booming War Economy Explained In One Chart

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke with lawmakers last week and, at one point, laid out how the U.S. war economy is roaring back to life under the Trump administration.

Hegseth's message was clear: President Trump's "smart business deals" have sent an unmistakable demand signal to defense-industrial partners: build more, build faster, and prepare for sustained procurement.

"The department has helped stimulate more than two hundred and fifty private investment deals in thirty-nine states, 180 cities, 150 companies worth more than 50 billion dollars," Hegseth said, adding, "It's resulted in 280 new or expanded facilities with 18 million square feet of American manufacturing and more than 70 thousand new jobs in defense."

.@SECWAR "Over the past year, through historic, multi-year procurement agreements – smart business deals – we have sent a permanent, unambiguous demand signal to our industry partners to BUILD MORE AND BUILD FASTER.



The result has been a surge – a revitalization – of our great… pic.twitter.com/wrqI5e5HQR — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) April 29, 2026

Hegseth's comments about America's industrial base roaring back to life should come as no surprise to readers, as we've outlined:

"By changing our department's business model, American companies are investing in America with their own money, their own capital. A historic demonstration of American manufacturing and defense revitalization – all again with their capital, not Uncle Sam's," Hegseth noted.

Following Hegseth's testimony with lawmakers, the Department of War posted on X a graphic titled "The Arsenal of Freedom," which maps out the department's defense-industrial investments since January 20, 2025.

Welcome to the war economy.