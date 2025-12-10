Turkey Plans Drone Facility In Pakistan

Turkey, long a pioneer in military drone development and production, plans to set up a facility in Pakistan to assemble combat drones, part of Ankara’s drive to boost its defense industry in international markets, Bloomberg reported citing Turkish officials.

Talks over the project, which would see Turkey export stealth and long-endurance drones to be put together in Pakistan, have advanced significantly since October.

The discussions are part of Turkey’s efforts to grow its defense industry, a strategy that underpins President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ambitions to strengthen his influence in the Middle East and further afield. The country has announced deals this year including an order by Indonesia for fighter planes and has plans to supply more arms to Saudi Arabia and Syria.

Turkey’s defense exports increased 30% in the first 11 months of this year to a record $7.5 billion, Haluk Gorgun, who heads the presidency’s defense-industry body, said last Thursday.

Turkey has long-standing ties with Pakistan and is building corvette warships for its navy under a co-production deal, according to both countries. Turkey has upgraded dozens of Pakistan’s F-16s and now wants Islamabad to join its Kaan fifth-generation fighter program, the people said.

The talks to bolster Pakistan’s military capabilities come in the wake of a ceasefire with India following a four-day military clash between the nuclear-armed neighbors in May. Tensions are also high between Pakistan and Afghanistan, leading to a series of clashes, ever since Islamabad accused the Taliban of hosting militant groups that plan attacks on the country.