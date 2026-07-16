Ukraine Intensifies Attacks On Russian Tankers In The Black Sea

By Charles Kennedy of OilPrice.com

After striking 116 vessels linked to Russia’s shadow fleet in the Sea of Azov in recent weeks, Ukraine’s military is turning its sights on ships in the Black Sea, hitting in drone attacks as many as 20 vessels overnight on Wednesday.

Ukrainian forces struck 17 Russia-linked oil tankers, 2 gas carriers, and one tugboat early on July 15, drone unit commander Robert Brovdi said on Telegram today, adding that an official report with video evidence would follow later in the day.

“The first round of the naval battle is over,” the commander wrote, referring to the Sea of Azov, where Ukraine had focused its drone attack efforts in the past few weeks, alongside targeting refineries deep into Russian territory.

“Now, the Black Sea,” Brovdi said, hinting that Ukraine’s campaign to strike oil and gas vessels is expanding to the Black Sea, a key export route for crude and fuels from the south of Russia.

Ukraine has ramped up drone attacks against Russian shipping in the Sea of Azov and Taganrog Bay. Ukrainian officials reported striking 15 vessels in a single overnight operation on July 14, bringing their total to over 105 targeted ships within an eight-day window. These strikes have been targeting tankers and cargo ships suspected of belonging to Russia’s "shadow fleet" or transporting looted Ukrainian grain and fuel supplies.

Russia has also attacked commercial vessels near Odesa. A Tuesday attack killed five seafarers and injured 12 others in one of the deadliest single strikes on commercial shipping since the start of the war. According to Odesa authorities, a Russian drone struck a Togo-flagged general cargo ship while it was unloading fertilizer, sparking a major fire, while the Russian defense ministry claims the strikes were targeting military cargo.

The ramp-up of the naval strikes comes alongside a months-long Ukrainian campaign to hit Russian refineries to cripple fuel supply and deepen the fuel crisis in Russia.