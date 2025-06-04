US Army Hits Annual Recruitment Goals 4 Months Early

Authored by Tom Ozimek via The Epoch Times,

The U.S. Army has reached its fiscal year 2025 recruitment goal of 61,000 active-duty enlistments—four months ahead of schedule—marking what officials call a pivotal moment in military readiness and national morale.

Announcing the milestone in a June 3 statement, Army leadership framed the achievement as a “turning point” in overcoming recent recruitment struggles, attributing the surge to a “renewed sense of patriotism and purpose among America’s youth.”

“I’m incredibly proud of our U.S. Army recruiters and drill sergeants,” Army Secretary Dan Driscoll said in a statement. “Their colossal efforts and dedication to duty helped the U.S. Army accomplish our FY25 annual recruiting goal a full four months ahead of schedule.”

This year’s target represents a more than 10 percent increase from the 55,000 recruits enlisted in fiscal 2024. The Army said the higher bar was set to match a spike in interest and enthusiasm for military service, with daily contract signings in 2025 outpacing last year’s levels by as much as 56 percent.

Driscoll credited top-level support from President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, praising their commitment to “equipping, training, and supporting these future Soldiers as they face a world of global uncertainty and complex threats.”

“Putting Soldiers first is having a tangible impact and shows that young people across our country want to be part of the most lethal land fighting force the world has ever seen,” Driscoll said.

Hegseth first noted the recruitment spike in February, pointing to a post-election boost that brought enlistment numbers to a 15-year high. At the time, Trump said the uptick reflected a national mood shift.

“There’s a spirit about our country that [people] haven’t seen in many, many years,” Trump said during a Feb. 5 event at the White House.

He also credited his January executive order that revoked gender identity policies in the military in favor of a renewed focus on “readiness and effectiveness.”

After years of struggling to meet quotas, the Army had only narrowly hit its 2024 goal, with just over 55,000 active-duty accessions and 11,000 enlistees in the delayed entry program. In 2023, the service brought in about 50,000 recruits, well short of its “stretch goal” of 65,000. In 2022, the Army missed its 60,000-person goal by 15,000.

Former Army Secretary Christine Wormuth had forecast in January that the Army was on track to reach 61,000 recruits by the end of fiscal year 2025—which runs through the end of September—and projected another 20,000-plus in the delayed entry pool for fiscal year 2026. That benchmark has now been exceeded.

Reacting to the achievement, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell posted on social media: “The best is yet to come!”

In a Wall Street Journal op-ed, Driscoll reflected on his own Army experience:

“The values I gained—discipline, duty, honor—have shaped me into the husband, father, and citizen I am today. Choosing to serve was one of the most meaningful decisions of my life.”

The announcement comes just ahead of the Army’s 250th birthday on June 14, which will be marked by a major military parade in Washington.

Trump is scheduled to host the parade—held on both the Army’s birthday and his own 79th birthday—as the centerpiece of a broader national celebration. The parade, part of a day-long public festival on the National Mall, will feature military demonstrations, static equipment displays, live music, and culminate in an evening concert and fireworks show.

The celebration is also a key milestone in a longer campaign of patriotic events coordinated by the White House’s Task Force 250, created by executive order in January to organize festivities leading up to America’s 250th Independence Day in 2026.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force has also reported a surge in recruitment, with its December-to-February numbers reaching their highest levels in 15 years.