Oil Surges After Report US Destroyer Shoots Down Multiple Houthi Missiles

Update(1458ET) : A huge escalation from Iran-linked militants, just after international headlines reported Israel's military has been given the "green light" to enter Gaza:

According to CNN, a U.S. Navy vessel operating in the Middle East region intercepted multiple missiles launched from Yemen. A U.S. official says the missiles were launched from the Iran-backed Houthi militant group.

According to more from an ABC foreign correspondent, US officials confirm to ABC "the destroyer USS Carney shot down multiple Houthi missiles last night. They were NOT aimed at the ship, but headed in a northerly direction." There's speculation that they may have been fired toward Israel in solidarity with Gaza.

The USS Carney (DDG-64) a Arleigh Burke-Class Destroyer with the U.S. Navy had 3 Missiles launched at it earlier today while in the Red Sea off the Coast of Yemen with all Missiles being Intercepted; the Missiles are believed to have been launched by the “Houthi” Terrorist Group… pic.twitter.com/5pJ5KPXTrF — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 19, 2023

Oil surged as the report hit headlines...

According to geopolitical analyst Jason Brodsky, this means Iranian-backed 'resistance' movements are achieving "unification of the fronts: first Gaza, then skirmishes from Hezbollah, Iraq, Syria, now Yemen."

* * *

With the whole region still on edge due to fast moving events in Gaza and on the Lebanese border, US troops in Syria have again come under attack, this time by drones which may have caused injuries.

Drones were sent, allegedly by "Iran-linked" paramilitary groups, against an oil facility in eastern Syria housing American troops, as well as against a US military outpost in the southern desert near Iraq.

US Army file image

Al-Tanf base, which is the Pentagon's lone outpost in the south along the Iraq border, was the separate base that came under attack, per a Beirut-based news source:

According to informed sources who spoke with Al-Mayadeen, three drones were able to fly above the Al-Tanf base at the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border and launch several successful airstrikes. “The attack led to a major alert within [Al-Tanf], with continuous flights of military aircraft and helicopters in the area,” Al-Mayadeen reported. Sources within the US-led coalition that spoke with Iraq's Shafaq News on Wednesday claimed that the occupation forces “successfully intercepted and downed two of the drones, but the third managed to target the base.” The US occupation base at Conoco oil field in Deir Ezzor governorate was also hit by multiple rockets.

As of Thursday Israel's military has reportedly been given the "green light" to enter Gaza...

The Israeli military has a "green light" to move into Gaza whenever it's ready, a member of the country’s security cabinet told ABC News. Hostages and civilian casualties will be secondary to destroying Hamas, Economy Minister Nir Barakat told ABC News, "even if it takes a year."

And more dire threats from Israeli officials:

Asked about the miles of tunnels Hamas has built under Gaza, he said they’d become the "world’s biggest cemetery." Hamas has claimed to be holding some or all of the 203 Israeli hostages it’s taken within that vast network. "We shall do all efforts to bring our hostages, to bring our hostages [back] alive…" he said, but the "first and last priority" is destroying Hamas.

BREAKING: ABC News reports that Israel's Economy Minister says hostages and civilian casualties will be secondary to the priority of destroying Hamas, adding that its tunnel network will become the 'world’s biggest cemetery'. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) October 19, 2023

In the overnight hours, exchanges of fire between the Syrian Army or paramilitaries and Israel were observed in the south. "Sounds of explosions rang out in the province of Quneitra after an Israeli strike against a Syrian army position," said a regional monitor.

The IDF has also in the last several hours affirmed it is striking against "terrorist positions" of Hezbollah in the region.

Some regional correspondents have said missiles were launched against US bases in Syria as well...

'Really disturbing reports about missile attacks on American troops in Syria'



GB News Reporter, Charlie Peters, says that 'if a US solider is killed in this conflict' then this could 'escalate to another level'. pic.twitter.com/T6f5MJPkJ8 — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 19, 2023

The US military has confirmed its bases in Syria have come under attack, after the day prior US positions in Iraq were attacked as well. Casualties or officials details have remained unclear.

Targeting American troops in Syria and Iraq shows just how dangerous things could rapidly get for Pentagon forces in the region. If Hezbollah and Israel enter full war along the border, these American bases would likely suffer much bigger attacks.