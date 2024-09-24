US Border Agents Find RPGs & IEDs Near Southern Border Amid "Internal Alert" Of "Drastic Escalation" In Weaponry Used By Cartels

An alarming battle between rival factions of the Sinaloa drug cartel has unfolded in northwestern Mexico, near the Biden-Harris administration's open southern border. The risk of spillover continues to increase as US Border Patrol agents recently discovered a weapons cache of shoulder-fired rocket launchers and improvised explosive devices just across from the Arizona border.

"4 RPGs and 8 IEDs along with a large amount of ammo discovered in a scout site in Mexico just across the Arizona border which butts up against the Ajo area of operation within the Tucson Sector," NewsNation's border correspondent Ali Bradley wrote on X on Monday afternoon.

Bradley said, "Border Patrol agents are being warned of the "drastic escalation" in weaponry being used on the south side of the border—According to an internal alert obtained through sources."

"The fighting within the Sinaloa cartel, spilling over the border with multiple instances of armed men showing up to the southern border in the same area fleeing into the US for safety," she added.

The eruption in violence near the border is infighting within the Sinaloa cartel, between groups known as the "Mayos" and the "Chapos". This first began when authorities arrested Joaquín Guzmán López and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in July.

A tsunami of violence has since been reported, with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador blaming Zambada's arrest on the US.

Last Friday, US Ambassador Ken Salazar rejected AMLO's claim, saying, "What is being seen in Sinaloa is not the fault of the United States," adding the US cannot be held responsible for "the massacres that we see in different places."

What's clear is that cartels are quickly becoming militarized while the Biden-Harris team prided themselves with open southern borders. Meanwhile, Venezuelan prison gangs are running amok in the US, and a new bombshell hearing on Capitol Hill last week revealed Biden-Harris covered up the sharp rise in encounters with suspected terrorists on the border.