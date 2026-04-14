US Carrier Takes Long Route To Gulf To Avoid Bab el-Mandab Strait And Houthis

By Mallory Shelbourne of USNI News

Aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) is operating off the coast of Namibia, as it sails around the African continent and is set to join a growing naval force in the Arabian Sea amid a U.S. blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, USNI News has learned.

USS George H.W. Bush (CVN-77) transits the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 15, 2026. US Navy photo

Bush, which deployed at the end of March, did not sail through the Strait of Gibraltar and into the Mediterranean Sea, a typical transit for East Coast-based carriers headed to the Middle East. The carrier and its escorts – which include USS Donald Cook (DDG-75), USS Mason (DDG-87) and USS Ross (DDG-71) – are instead sailing around Africa, two defense officials confirmed to USNI News on Monday. Supply-class fast oiler USNS Arctic (TAOE-8) is also operating with the Bush Carrier Strike Group.

The path around Africa allows the carrier and its escorts to avoid transiting the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb, which were both hubs of activity for the Houthis in their drone and missile attacks on U.S. and commercial shipping in 2024 and 2025.

Bush’s transit around Africa comes as the U.S. initiates a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz following a Sunday announcement from President Donald Trump.

U.S. Central Command subsequently issued a statement explaining how U.S. forces would execute a blockade of the crucial waterway that has been a main flashpoint since the U.S. and Israel launched the war against Iran at the end of February.

“The blockade will be enforced impartially against vessels of all nations entering or departing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including all Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman,” reads the Sunday CENTCOM statement. “CENTCOM forces will not impede freedom of navigation for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian ports.”

A Monday notice issued to mariners, obtained by USNI News, said a so-called “grace period” that would allow neutral ships at Iranian ports to leave ended at 10 a.m. Eastern time Monday.

“Following this time, any vessel entering or departing the blockaded area without authorization is subject to interception, diversion, and capture,” reads the notice.

“Neutral vessels may still be subject to the right of visit and search to determine the presence of contraband cargo,” the notice continues. “Humanitarian shipments including food, medical supplies, and other goods essential for survival of the civilian populations will be permitted, subject to inspection.”

In a Monday appearance at the Atlantic Council, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle spoke about the considerations for a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, including the risk of mines, how contested the airspace is and whether allies and partners join in the blockade.

“I mean, this is a major undertaking that would have to take place here to do this effectively,” Caudle said. “And of course all that’s bounded by a legal structure – a ‘rules of engagement,’ the legal aspects of this, having good firm legal structure that underwrites the ability to enforce a blockade.”

A U.S. carrier has not transited the Bab el-Mandeb since USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69) sailed through the strait in December 2023, shortly after the Houthis started their campaign of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. U.S. destroyers that transited the Bab el-Mandeb in recent years have come under sustained attacks from Houthi forces.

Before Trump announced the blockade, two U.S. guided-missile destroyers sailed through the Strait of Hormuz and briefly operated in the Persian Gulf on Saturday, several days after the Trump administration announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran while American and Iranian officials continued negotiations.

USS Frank E. Petersen (DDG-121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112) entered the strait to start “setting conditions for clearing mines,” USNI News reported at the time. The talks between Iran and the U.S. fell apart late Saturday, according to reports.

The Japan-based Tripoli Amphibious Ready Group – which includes big-deck amphibious warship USS Tripoli (LHA-7), amphibious transport dock USS New Orleans (LPD-18) and dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD-47) – is currently operating in the Arabian Sea.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group – featuring USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), USS Spruance (DDG-111) and Petersen – is also in the Arabian Sea. There are also seven independently-deployed guided-missile destroyers operating in the waters.