US Investigates Army Vehicle Displaying Word 'Kafir' In Northeast Syria

Via Middle East Eye

The US-led coalition in Syria has launched a formal investigation after "unapproved symbols or language" were observed on a US military vehicle in northeast Syria, the coalition said in a statement to Middle East Eye on Friday.

On Thursday, MEE reported that a US military vehicle patrolling near the city of Hasakah last weekend displayed the word "kafir" - infidel in Arabic - on its front next to a Christian cross.

A US armored vehicle bearing the word 'kafir' patrols near the city of Hasakah in northeast Syria on 31 May 2025, via MEE

The term "kafir" gained global notoriety during the Syrian war, frequently used by the Islamic State (IS) and other extremist groups to justify violence against those deemed non-believers - including Muslims who did not share their ideology.

Local residents described the graffiti as "offensive" and a "provocation", particularly as IS no longer has a presence in the region.

"Markings of this nature violate U.S. Department of Defense policy," the Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in a written statement. "CJTF-OIR has initiated a formal inquiry and will implement appropriate disciplinary measures under the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

"This incident does not reflect the professionalism of our personnel or our respect for the Syrian people. While fact-finding is underway, our mission remains unchanged, enabling the enduring defeat of ISIS in Syria and Iraq."

The CJTF-OIR began operations in October 2014 [ostensibly] as the US-led coalition to defeat IS in Syria and Iraq.

Earlier this week, the US special envoy to Syria announced that the United States would reduce its military presence in the country, scaling down from eight bases to three in Hasakah.

Speaking to MEE, Jihan, a 34-year-old Kurdish woman, said it was hard to discern the intended message behind the markings. "We have nothing to do with IS, we don’t consider Americans to be kuffar [plural of kafir], and even less so the Christians who have always lived in Syria," she said.

Syria was one of the first places in the world to have a Christian community – the community is mentioned in the Book of Acts and St Paul’s famous conversion on the road to Damascus...



Christians are not foreign to Syrian land; they have not been imported; they are, in fact,… pic.twitter.com/zty0Plep2f — Archaeo - Histories (@archeohistories) July 28, 2024

There are currently an estimated 2,000 American troops in Syria, with the number expected to be halved in the coming months.