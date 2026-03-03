US Launched Kamikaze Drones Against Iran, Reflecting Lessons Learned From Ukraine

In the first 72 hours of Operation Epic Fury, U.S. forces conducted more than 1,700 strikes across Iran on high-value IRGC military assets and leadership. These strikes relied heavily on air-delivered munitions, including bombs, air-launched rockets, and missiles deployed from stealth fighter jets, stealth bombers, fourth-generation fighter jets and bombers, as well as guided-missile destroyers.

Notably, U.S. Central Command indicated the operation also marked the first combat use by the U.S. military of one-way kamikaze drones, a newly added capability likely shaped by lessons drawn from four years of high-intensity warfare in Eastern Europe.

Another picture of a Starlink mounted on a Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) drone https://t.co/SDVp4gZjCK pic.twitter.com/LyxwcL5fso — Robin (@xdNiBoR) December 4, 2025

"For the first time in history, it is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution," U.S. CENTCOM wrote on X.

CENTCOM's Task Force Scorpion Strike - for the first time in history - is using one-way attack drones in combat during Operation Epic Fury. These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran's Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/VYdjiECKDT — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) February 28, 2026

OISNT account on X OSINTdefender published footage of what appears to be one of the Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) US drones used in the operation that crash landed.

OSINTdefender noted, "Locals in Iraq appear to have recovered a crashed and almost entirely intact Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS), an American copy of the Iranian Shahed-136 Attack Drone, which is confirmed to have been used recently by Task Force Scorpion Strike during U.S. attacks on Iran as part of Operation Epic Fury."

Locals in Iraq appear to have recovered a crashed and almost entirely intact Low-Cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS), an American copy of the Iranian Shahed-136 Attack Drone, which is confirmed to have been used recently by Task Force Scorpion Strike during U.S. attacks on… pic.twitter.com/SEqO6627en — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 2, 2026

Whether in Iran or Eastern Europe, the rapid proliferation of low-cost kamikaze drones has permanently altered the battlefield. Four years of war in Ukraine have made it clear to military planners and weapons manufacturers worldwide that these inexpensive, mass-produced drones are no longer optional, but are increasingly pivotal in changing the economics of war.