US Military Reveals Video Evidence Of Encounter With Disk Shaped "UAP"

Remember when the US government essentially admitted to the existence of aliens and almost no one noticed? Launched in 2023, congressional hearings on government encounters with potential otherworldly phenomenon brought a series of witness testimonies into public focus that confirmed long time "conspiracy theories" that humans are not alone in the universe. Intel and military officials presented information under oath that the government had indeed encountered what they call "UAPs" (UFOs) and others claimed that non-human biological entities had been discovered along with recovered aircraft.

But, the world was still reeling from pandemic hysteria, the US was on the brink of a possible civil war between conservatives and crazed leftists, the Ukraine war was fomenting a potential world war between NATO and Russia, and America was being led by a puppet president with a brain made of broccoli. Everyone was rather distracted.

The sudden admission of the existence of interplanetary intelligence made most people rightfully suspicious. Why was the government, which withheld evidence from the public for decades, so interested in releasing that information now? Was the talk of UAPs and aliens really just a distraction from Joe Biden's deteriorating mental acuity? What is the world supposed to do with this revelation? Most people have bills to pay; will the aliens help pay our bills?

In a political and social vacuum the concept of life from other planets with the ability to travel vast interstellar distances to Earth is mind boggling. However, the timing is odd and the government has yet to produce any tangible pieces of evidence of recovered craft or little green men. What we have seen is video evidence, once kept under wraps, of military encounters with strange objects doing things that no human technology is supposed to be capable of.

The Department of Defense has revealed new video footage of another aircraft encounter. They describe the object as a massive "disc-shaped UAP" with an abnormal heat signature weaving through the clouds and changing directions in a way that cannot be explained.

Investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp say the video was recorded by government personnel over the Afghan-Pakistan border in November 2020. The video was released by the DoD this week.

The raw thermal imagery, along with two additional enhanced clips produced by the U.S. government, show the unidentified craft abruptly changing direction - all without any visible signs of propulsion.

'This is the first time in history that military filmed footage of a disc-shaped UAP, designated as such by the military, has been captured on camera and released to the public,' Corbell told DailyMail. 'It has implications that are huge.' The object was spotted during a reconnaissance mission by a high-altitude Air Force platform.

The footage is reminiscent of what many now refer to as the "Tic Tac UFO" incident in 2004. Videos released by the Pentagon show U.S. Naval aviators sent to intercept a bizarre flying object that “took off like a bullet fired from a gun.” It was dubbed the “Tic Tac” UFO due to its shape and color, which resembled the popular breath mint. However, this breath mint was 45 feet across. It was detected by the Navy dozens of times in Nov. 2004.

The event was buried by the US government and was not mentioned again until 2017 in an expose by the New York Times on a previously unknown UFO program.

Top Gun pilot David Fravor was sent to investigate the object. The commander of the “Black Aces” Strike Fighter Squadron 41 sped through the skies in his F-18 and could not believe what he saw. Years later, his opinion hasn’t changed.

“It’s not a bird. It’s not a weather balloon. It had no wings, it had no rotors, there was no wash...The four of us will to this day tell you that we have no idea what we saw, as far as where it was from or what it was, but it had incredible performance characteristics that were well beyond brand new Super Hornets right out of the factory, which were the jets we were flying.”

Fravor also noted that his aircraft radar was receiving jamming cues from the object.

Theories will abound on why top secret details on UAPs are being unveiled so abruptly, but encounters with possible alien life only bring the greater human condition to the forefront. It's hard to care about beings from other worlds until the numerous problems of our own world are confronted and solved. This is why these shocking admissions are receiving limited interest from the masses today.