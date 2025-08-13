US Reactivates Military Intelligence Unit On Korean Peninsula In Latest Build-Up

Via The Libertarian Institute

The Pentagon activated a military intelligence unit in South Korea. The move comes after the US established a second fighter "super squadron" on the Korean Peninsula.

According to a statement from the US Army, the 528th Military Intelligence Company (MICO) is now operating in South Korea. The 528th will be part of the Second Infantry Division.

US Army file image

"2ID is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. Its purpose is to deter aggression and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula, and if deterrence fails, ‘Fight Tonight’ in support of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance," the Army’s statement explained.

The 528th was established during World War II and deployed to the Korean Peninsula during the Korean War. The 528th was disbanded in 2005, after deployments during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

According to the statement, the MICO will be "utilized to collect, analyze, and disseminate information about enemy forces, terrain, and potential threats to support decision-making and ensure mission success."

The reestablishment of the military intelligence company follows the Pentagon repositioning dozens of F-16s in South Korea closer to the demilitarized zone.

Additionally, Washington and Seoul are set to kick off large-scale war games that often lead to a spike in tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

However, the US and South Korea agreed to divide the war games, and will conduct half of the planned military exercises in September.

Last month, Pyongyang said it was not interested in bilateral talks with Seoul, but was open to talks with Washington so long as the US dropped its demand for North Korean denuclearization.