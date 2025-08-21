US Space Command Prepares For Satellite Vs. Satellite Combat

Late last year, an American military satellite and a French counterpart carried out a delicate orbital maneuver that signals a new phase in U.S. space operations. The two conducted a rendezvous and proximity operation (RPO) near an undisclosed foreign satellite (likely Russian), testing the ability to approach, inspect, and potentially manipulate another nation’s asset.

According to General Stephen Whiting, head of U.S. Space Command, the exercise demonstrated close coordination with France and reflected growing threats in orbit. “The French have talked about Russian maneuvers [near French satellites] over the years,” Gen. Whiting said. “And so…we demonstrated that we could both maneuver satellites near each other and near other countries’ satellites in a way that signaled our ability to operate well together.”

The success of the exercise, the first of its kind between the U.S. and a country outside the Five Eyes intelligence alliance, has prompted plans to repeat it later this year, according to The Economist.

Space Command, re-established in 2019 during President Donald Trump’s first term, has largely focused until now on building its headquarters and expanding staff. Gen. Whiting says that phase is over. “We now have a combatant command focused on war fighting in space,” he said.

Two developments are driving that shift:

Rising reliance on satellites for military operations. Gen. Whiting noted that America’s strike on Iran in June was “space enabled.”

Expanding threats from China and Russia. Since 2015, Chinese satellite launches have increased eightfold, and Beijing’s capabilities now surpass Russia’s, U.S. officials say. China, Russia, and India have all tested destructive anti-satellite weapons, and Washington accuses Moscow of developing an orbital nuclear weapon capable of disabling thousands of low-Earth orbit satellites.

From Defense to Offense

A few years ago, Space Command avoided discussing offensive capabilities. That stance has changed. “It’s time that we can clearly say that we need space fires, and we need weapon systems. We need orbital interceptors,” Gen. Whiting said in April.

He referenced Trump’s Golden Dome missile-defense plan, which includes space-based interceptors designed to destroy enemy missiles. The same technologies, officials say, could potentially target hostile satellites. “Space to space, space to ground, ground to space” capabilities, one official told The Economist, will be key to achieving “the lethality that is necessary to achieve…deterrence.”

Allies are also embracing a tougher approach. Britain announced for the first time this year that it plans to develop both ground- and space-based anti-satellite weapons. And through Operation Olympic Defender, the U.S. now works with six partners; Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, and New Zealand - to deter “hostile acts in space.” The coalition achieved “initial operational capability” in April, with a joint campaign plan expected to be finalized this summer.

Rethinking Satellites as Assets

Managing satellites in a conflict environment poses new challenges. Traditionally treated as “individual forts,” satellites are rarely moved due to fuel constraints, which limits lifespan. To adapt, the U.S. is exploring several strategies:

Larger fuel reserves for greater mobility. In-orbit refueling, a capability China demonstrated in June. Proliferated constellations of satellites, where losses are acceptable because of scale.

The last strategy is already underway. The National Reconnaissance Office has launched more than 200 satellites since 2023, with a dozen more launches planned this year. SpaceX is also reported to be a leading contender for a proposed 450-satellite constellation to track missile launches and relay targeting data.

AI Joins the Space Race

General Whiting also sees artificial intelligence reshaping orbital defense. In the future, he says, AI-equipped satellites could detect “nefarious” objects nearby and automatically maneuver to avoid them—or even deploy “defender satellites” to protect high-value assets.

For now, AI integration is happening on the ground. Space Command has built a large language model trained on its operational and threat data, enabling officers to query “SpaceBot” for real-time recommendations. Tasks that once required ten people and five hours can now be completed “at machine speed,” Gen. Whiting said.

With adversaries developing anti-satellite weapons and alliances forming to counter them, the U.S. is moving toward a more assertive role in orbit. As Gen. Whiting puts it, America’s next frontier of deterrence may be defined by “space to space, space to ground, ground to space” capabilities - and the speed with which they’re deployed.

