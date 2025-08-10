US Special Forces Request Two Tesla Cybertrucks For Missile Testing 

The United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), which oversees special ops forces from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force, has requested - via the Air Force Test Center - the acquisition of 33 vehicles, including two Tesla Cybertrucks, that will ultimately be sent to White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

USSOCOM wrote in a Statement of Objectives document that the 33 "vehicle targets" must have all fluids and batteries from every vehicle removed, including the Cybertruck's 1,600-pound battery.

USSOCOM units will use the "manufactured vehicles for target vehicle training flight test events," according to a Controlled Unclassified Information document from the military.

The document continued, "In the operating theatre it is likely the type of vehicles used by the enemy may transition to Tesla Cyber trucks as they have been found not to receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact. Testing needs to mirror real world situations. The intent of the training is to prep the units for operations by simulating scenarios as closely as possible to the real world situations."

The U.S. Military admitted that the Cybertruck is the most advanced truck on the market.

USSOCOM units are expected to use precision-guided munitions such as AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and GBU-69/B Small Glide Munitions against the Cybertrucks aimed to simulate realistic combat scenarios. We also suspect the GM-114R9X Hellfire and various forms of kamikaze drones could also be used in the testing.