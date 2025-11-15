US Tests Thermonuclear Bomb Without Warhead In Nevada Desert

The United States successfully carried out a test of the B61-12 tactical thermonuclear bomb - but using a non-nuclear, inert version - back in August, according to a newly released statement from Sandia National Laboratories under the US Department of Energy.

The tests took place in Nevada from August 19 to 21, which involved F-35 fighter jets deploying and releasing dummy versions of the bomb. The effort was conducted in partnership with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

via US Air Force

The tests were deemed successful as they demonstrated that inert B61-12 gravity bombs could be transported and released by an F-35, seen as an important step in assessing the weapon system's capabilities.

The press release notes another milestone, as for the first time a joint test assembly underwent thermal preconditioning specifically for F-35 carriage before release, important for confirming that the B61-12 meets its environmental performance requirements under combined real-world conditions.

This latest testing comes soon after the NNSA completed a program to extend the service life of the aerial bombs by 20 years in late 2024. Defense News writes:

The B61 family of nuclear gravity bombs are deployed from U.S. Air Force and NATO bases and have been in the U.S. arsenal in one form or another for more than 50 years.

The test predates President Trump's late October statements announcing the resumption of US nuclear testing. He had written on Truth Social at the time, "Because of other countries’ testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis," the president stated. "That process will begin immediately."

This had apparently been in response to President Putin touting new nuclear tests, but the Kremlin has made clear these were not detonations, but simply nuclear-powered weapons systems which are capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

As for whether Trump actually plans to carry through with atomic explosions, which the United States has not done since 1992, his precise intentions remain ambiguous.

Also there have been recent reports that administration officials are urging him not to do this, as Russia would likely respond with its own mirror tests, upping the nuclear ante among superpower rivals.