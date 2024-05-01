USAF F-16 Fighter Jet Crashes In New Mexico 

A United States Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed near Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

A U.S. Air Force F-16 from the 49th Wing crashed west of #HollomanAFB near White Sands National Park this morning. The sole pilot on board ejected and was treated and released from a medical facility with minor injuries. https://t.co/B0o0i8j86B — 49th Wing (@HollomanAFB) April 30, 2024

Air Force Col. and 49th Wing Commander Justin Spears told Fox News the pilot safely ejected from the aircraft and was transported to the hospital in 'good condition.'

Spears said the F-16 crashed about five miles west of the base near White Sands National Park.

🚨#BREAKING: Emergency and military rescue recovery crews are responding to an F-16 fighter jet has crashed outside Holloman Air Force Base ⁰⁰📌#OteroCounty | #NewMexico⁰

Emergency and military Air Force rescue recovery crews are responding to an F-16 fighter jet that has… pic.twitter.com/PDxkb4PMu1 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 30, 2024

"We are working closely with local authorities, especially the White Sands National Park staff to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and our first responders, and to protect the integrity of the crash site," Spears said, adding, "An investigation will be conducted by a board of qualified officers to determine the cause of the incident."

Additional information about the crash, including the causes, was not immediately available.

Holloman AFB is where the USAF trains F-16 pilots, turning out about 180 new pilots each year.

"Tuesday's incident marks the fourth F-16 accident within the past year, including three that occurred among the U.S.-owned fleet in South Korea," Air Force Times noted.